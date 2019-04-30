Mumbai: Freebies, discounts for customers with inked fingers

It’s a simple tradeoff — show your inked finger and get free mango milkshakes, vada pav at Rs 10 or 40 per cent discount on jewellery making charges. On Monday, several business establishments, restaurant chains and eateries across the city offered an array of discounts and freebies to encourage more people to vote.

Jayesh Shah, owner of a local dairy in Kandivali West, has been offering 500 ml of Pairi mango-milkshakes free to customers who have cast their vote.

Earlier, he had taken a break from his daily schedule, to exercise his franchise. “The first task I did today was to vote, before opening my shop. Now, I am giving discount to voters, this is my way of sensitising people to cast their votes,” Shah said. Click here for more election news

On SV Road in Borivali West, Om Alankar Jewellers offered 40 per cent discount on making charges for all jewellery for the day. “It is for the first time that we have come up with such an idea. A vote can be the foundation of good leadership. Whoever one chooses to vote, it is only a good turnout that helps elect a deserving candidate. This is our bit to contribute to the democratic process,” owner Sandeep Soni said.

MM Mithaiwala, a popular sweetmeat shop, near Malad West railway station also slashed prices of vada pav (from Rs16 to Rs10) and lassi (from Rs 35 to Rs 22) for customers with an inked finger.