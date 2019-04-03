Mumbai: Election institute imparts special training to police

IN PREPARATION for the Lok Sabha election, police have undergone training in different aspects, from deployment of force, duties of a police observer to handling of high-profile visitors such as star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior police officer said since training each officer was not possible, representatives from every district or commissionerate have been trained so as to train others in their jurisdiction.

The officer also said over the past two months, government officials trained at Indian International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) were training state police, based on the Manual of Force Deployment in Election issued by the ECI. Click here for more election news

Another officer said the training includes informing officers about capacity building, communication plan and the responsibilities of police on polling day.

“While some of these officers are aware of protocols, we have new officers who have joined the force and it is imperative for them to know the standard operating procedure to be followed during polls,” the officer added.

Besides, another round of training has been conducted for 400 police officers from across the state to ensure security is maintained for high-profile visitors such as star campaigners of several political parties, who will visit the state ahead of the election. “The several procedures followed in case of the security of high-profile visitors includes anti-sabotage measures, securing the perimeter, emergency plans if the crowd presence turns out to be more than expected,” the officer said.