Mumbai: Disabled voters left hassled sans ramps, lifts and wheelchairs

In the last 11 years, wheelchair-bound Ruchita Dalal (29) has cast her vote just once — in a BMC election when the polling booth was located on the ground floor. In 2014, as on Monday, the Malad resident returned home without casting her vote.

Advertising

At Fatimadevi primary school, Malad, where she was registered, the polling booth was located on the first floor. “I was asked to shift to a plastic chair bound by two wooden poles (to be taken to the booth). But the stairway was narrow and the chair rickety. There was not enough space for two people to take the stairs. I could not risk it,” she said. Dalal had registered herself on the PwD app of the Election Commission, but on Monday, she was told that her registration had not been confirmed.

Mumbai has at least 7,162 registered differently abled voters of whom 4,500 live in the suburbs. According to deputy collector of suburbs, Sonali Muley, efforts were made to look after all registered differently abled voters and their needs. “Those who contacted us beforehand and listed their problems were cared for by returning officers,” she said.

While some refrained from voting citing inadequate facilities — lack of ramps, lifts and wheelchair, a few took help from others to vote. Sunita Didwani (54), who suffers from locomotive disability, volunteered to provide her car to transport disabled people to polling booths. The Altamount Road resident rued over the lack of ramps and volunteers at Peddar Road polling centre. “I requested several people to help. The polling booth was in the basement. Finally, my driver and two police officers picked my wheelchair and took me to the basement,” she said, adding that the same centre in 2014 had volunteers and a palanquin for disabled voters.

Advertising

In Santacruz West, Vinita Jain said senior citizens had to walk a long way to reach the polling booth at Kendra Vidya Mandir. Click here for more election news

Visually impaired Amar Jain complained of a lack of sensitisation among polling staff. “They didn’t understand I would need ballot paper with braille. While nationally EC has made progress, in Maharashtra, even the web portal is not friendly for blind people to check for the voter list,” he said. His polling booth was in Bhakti Park on the first floor but a ramp was only available on the ground floor. “EC staff was courteous, but not well trained.”