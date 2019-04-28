Mumbai: Congress accuses Poonam Mahajan of ‘wilful’ default of over Rs 67-crore loans

HOURS BEFORE campaigning ended in Mumbai on Saturday, the Congress alleged that sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan was a “wilful” defaulter, and owed at least Rs 67.65 crore to two public sector banks. Countering the allegation, Mahajan claimed that the outstanding loans in question have been repaid.

Mahajan is seeking a second term from the Mumbai North Central seat, where she is pitted against Congress’ Priya Dutt. She is also the national president of BJP’s youth wing.

A wilful default occurs when a defaulting borrower doesn’t honour an obligation, despite having the capacity to pay, or siphoning off funds and disposing off assets without the knowledge of the bank, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Releasing Mahajan’s latest “credit information report (CIR)” complied by leading credit information company TransUnion CIBIL Limited, earlier known as Credit Information Bureau Limited, state Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that Mahajan had defaulted on a loan of Rs 56.25 crore owed to Punjab National Bank and another Rs 11.40 crore owed to Indian Overseas Bank. Click here for more election news

Sawant said that both of these were business loans sanctioned to private companies where Mahajan’s husband owed the majority stake. While she was also a director on these companies till 2015, Sawant claimed that she was also the guarantor for the loans in both the cases.

In an official statement, Mahajan, however, said: “As stated before my husband’s business failed, and we have earnestly paid back all the banks by selling all of mine and my family’s personal assets, including my house and my jewellery. Due process has been followed while doing the same.”

A PNB official, who was involved in the loan recovery process, denied that Mahajan’s account had been categorised as a case of “wilful” default. He added that the bank’s estate recovery branch had initiated the loan recovery process. “To the best of my knowledge, the recovery is complete,” he said.

The Congress, which has been targeting the BJP over the write off of outstanding loans and NPA accounts of some big corporates, also alleged that some of the outstanding dues owed by Mahajan and her husband had also been written off, though it did not provide papers to substantiate this.

Sawant claimed that the information regarding the outstanding loans, and also discloures concerning an automobile company where Mahajan’s husband held the majority stake, was missing from her election affidavit.

He added that the Congress had objected to this during the scrutiny of Mahajan’s nomination before the returning officer, who had ruled that the “objections being raised were beyond his scope of work”. Sawant claimed that the Congress plans to move court in this regard.

He also questioned how the total assets mentioned in Mahajan’s affidavit had come down from Rs 108 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.06 crore in 2019. Earlier, Mahajan had said that her husband’s automobile dealership business had failed and she had repaid all liabilities by selling assets.