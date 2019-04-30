Mumbai: BJP MLA uses Abhinandan’s photo to campaign, booked

BJP MLA from Mira-Bhayandar, Narendra Mehta, has been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by using the photographs of Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Facebook page to seek votes for his party.

The FIR was registered by the Bhayander police after the Election Commission ordered that an FIR be lodged on a complaint filed by local Right to Information (RTI) activist Krishna Gupta.

Mehta, however, has claimed that the Facebook account does not belong to him.

Krishna Gupta, an RTI activist from Satyakaam Foundation, said his friend informed him about the photographs.

“I found the photograph on Mehta’s profile page. It said ‘ab nahin to kabh’, and had the photographs of Modi, Mehta and Abhinandan. I knew that this was against election guidelines and hence, I saved the image,” Gupta said.

According to rules, armed forces cannot be used by political parties to campaign.

“I sent an email to the poll panel on Saturday and the next day, I was informed that an FIR has been registered against Mehta,” Gupta said.

Thane (Rural) DSP Atul Kulkarni said, “We have registered an FIR against Mehta under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.”

The section carries a maximum imprisonment of six months or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both.

When contacted, Mehta said that he had filed a complaint with the police two weeks ago regarding his account being hacked.

“Someone has created a fake account in my name. I am glad that the police have registered this FIR so that they will eventually find out who has created the fake account… I have not been served any notice by the police yet,” he added.