Mumbai: After Yuva To Yuva, Shiv Sena plans Aaditya Sanvad

After Yuva To Yuva programme, the Shiv Sena has now come up with ‘Aaditya Sanvad’ to connect Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray with the youth to discuss social and political issues during campaigning.

Yuva Sena functionaries termed it the next chapter after YuvaToYuva, a Town Hall-style interaction held in first week of March. “Yuva To Yuva was an informal interaction where youngsters could ask light questions that may not be related to politics. This is a political and formal programme. Besides, it will project Aaditya Thackeray as a leader more aggressively across the state,” said a Yuva Sena functionary.

According to Yuva Sena leaders, it has planned five such interactions in April and the first will be in Aurangabad on April 2. Then, it will be held in Nashik on April 7, Kolhapur on April 13, Mumbai on April 21 and Pimpri-Chinchwad on April 24. “Both these programmes will continue even after the Lok Sabha polls. Due to time constraint and polling on April 11 in Vidarbha, Aditya Thackeray will hold rallies and roadshows there,” the functionary added.