Mumbai: A polling officer does the math for harried voters

AMONG THE many responsibilities election officials undertook on polling day in Mumbai, solving math problems was one. At the information desk outside a municipal school at Mahul in Chembur, officials were thronged by voters seeking to know whether their names were on the electoral list or their booth numbers. With many struggling to find their names among the six booths and the voluminous pages to sift through, an official began looking up voter names on the chief electoral officer’s official website. The catch, however, was that each time a new name has to be searched, the website’s search engine required a math equation to be solved. This was to ensure that the computer is able to determine that the user is a human and not an automated bot.

Advertising

Polling officer Shekhar Kamble, a BMC employee, did the additional work of solving the math sums to help voters find their names quickly. Blank sheets of paper on his desk soon filled up with solved sums. At one point, unable to find a paper immediately, Kamble even scribbled numbers on his palm. Some voters watched curiously, others impatiently sought to hasten the process. Click here for more election news

The website search ensured much time was not wasted in flipping through several pages to look for voters’ names and they could be guided to their exact booths and numbers on the electoral list leading to no long queues at the information desk. “Earlier, the website required alphabets to be filled. It was changed to maths sums a year ago, which makes it slightly more tedious to access information quickly,” Kamble said.

A few voters, like Mahul residents Brijendar Singh and Harshal Patil, sought to know if they could themselves find the names on the website. They then began searching their names on the website with the help of a calculator on the phone of someone accompanying them. “It can be easily done. Not many know about it,” Singh said, while walking in and out of the voting booth within 10 minutes of finding his name.