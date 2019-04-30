Mumbai: 99-year-old votes in Palghar

Advertising

Atmaram Tamore (99) from Ranshet village in Palghar is as excited as his great-granddaughter, Navya. While Navya (6) is excited because it is her school holiday, her “Appa”, a politician at heart, is excited to cast his vote, an exercise he has never missed since Independence. “Appa was this area’s first sarpanch when it was established,” said his son Aniruddh Tamore. “He didn’t belong to a political party, but he was pretty active in the exercise of democracy,” he added.

For five years starting 1956, Tamore was the sarpanch of five villages. “He knew his limitations and was never greedy.

After his tenure, he opened a small store with five jars to store grains," said Aniruddh. Tamore, his family claimed, raised four daughters and three sons on earnings from that shop. "Now, it has grown into a wholesale shop and it is still our family's primary income source," he added.

On Monday, Tamore, who is hale and hearty, his age-related hearing impairment notwithstanding, was dressed in crisp white pants and a long shirt. “He got up early and was ready to leave by the time we woke up. He was one of the first few inside the poll booth, sharp at 7 am,” said his granddaughter-in-law Lakshmi.

“I believe this is how we choose our fate and our lives,” said Atmaram, explaining his love for elections. “If we don’t vote, we are not utilising the freedom that was won for us,” he said.