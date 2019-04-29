Mumbai: 7,854 banners, posters removed by BMC

Toggle Menu
In all, the BMC pulled down 7,854 banners and posters from public and private properties since the model code of conduct came into force.

The civic body also temporarily covered 9,136 public signs and filed 51 police complaints against violators for defacing public and private properties. Out of the 7,854 banners removed, 360 of them were from private properties. (File)

GOREGAON (WEST) tops the list of places in the city from where the BMC pulled down banners of political parties since the model code of conduct came into force on March 11.

In all, the BMC pulled down 7,854 banners and posters from public and private properties since the model code of conduct came into force. The civic body also temporarily covered 9,136 public signs and filed 51 police complaints against violators for defacing public and private properties. Out of the 7,854 banners removed, 360 of them were from private properties.

According to provisions of the model code of conduct, the BMC has to cover all public signs, for example plaques installed during inauguration that bear the names of political leaders, among others. The highest number of signs, wall writings, placards and posters covered were in Goregaon West at 1,126, followed by 801 in Chembur West and 714 in Borivali West. Among the wards, the highest number of banners and posters were removed from Goregaon West at 1,385, followed by 1,102 in Byculla and 744 in Chembur West. The BMC removes illegal hoardings under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

