Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati to share stage in Mainpuri

Mulayam and Mayawati have been at loggerheads since 1995 when SP cadres had allegedly attacked the state guest house where the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief had been camping with her supporters after she withdrew support for the SP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam and Mayawati will come together at the rally scheduled at Christian field, Mainpuri, on Friday.

For the first time in over decades, BSP supremo Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav will come together to address a Gathbandan rally in Mainpuri, the Lok Sabha constituency of the Samajwadi Party patriarch.

Details of today’s programme released by the alliance mentioned Mulayam merely as the candidate from Mainpuri. He has so far stayed away from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance’s rallies in Deoband, Badaun, and Agra. Mulayam also skipped the nomination of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, a seat which is currently held by the former.

An SP leader told PTI that today’s rally at Christian field in Mainpuri will send out a message to the political opponents that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond. Mulayam and Mayawati have been at loggerheads since 1995 when SP cadres had allegedly attacked the state guest house where the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief had been camping with her supporters after she withdrew support for the SP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Bajipura in Tapi, Gujarat. BJP chief Amit Shah will also be in Gujarat to address two rallies — one each in Bodeli and Dharampur, Gujarat. He will hold one more public meeting in Pune, Maharashtra.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be Gujarat to address public meetings.

SP-BSP-RLD rallies in Mainpuri and Aonla

SP-BSP-RLD rallies in Mainpuri and Aonla.

Amit Shah's rallies scheduled in Gujarat and Maharashtra

BJP national president Amit Shah will hold two rallies in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi to address public in Gujarat

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a public rally in Tapi, Gujarat.

Taking the stage at Bihar's Gopalganj after a two-day ban from campaigning, Mayawati on Thursday slammed the Election Commission of India for the decision and asked people to give a befitting response to the poll panel by ensuring the victory of BSP candidates.

On Thursday, the second phase of Lok Sabha elections ended with 66 per cent voters exercising their franchise. While West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout with 75.27 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest with 43.37 per cent polling. However, incidents of violence marred the polling process in West Bengal.

The voting took place in 95 constituencies across 11 states and one union territory. Polling was held for 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

