Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati to share stage in Mainpuri

Lok Sabha elections LIVE Updates: For the first time in over decades, BSP supremo Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav will come together to address a Gathbandan rally in Mainpuri, the Lok Sabha constituency of the Samajwadi Party patriarch.

Details of today’s programme released by the alliance mentioned Mulayam merely as the candidate from Mainpuri. He has so far stayed away from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance’s rallies in Deoband, Badaun, and Agra. Mulayam also skipped the nomination of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, a seat which is currently held by the former.

An SP leader told PTI that today’s rally at Christian field in Mainpuri will send out a message to the political opponents that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond. Mulayam and Mayawati have been at loggerheads since 1995 when SP cadres had allegedly attacked the state guest house where the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief had been camping with her supporters after she withdrew support for the SP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Bajipura in Tapi, Gujarat. BJP chief Amit Shah will also be in Gujarat to address two rallies — one each in Bodeli and Dharampur, Gujarat. He will hold one more public meeting in Pune, Maharashtra.