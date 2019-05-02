In Mohali, voting to take place in 749 polling booths

Mohali district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Divulging further, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said that a total of 749 polling stations have been set up in three assembly constituencies falling in two parliamentary constituencies- Shri Anandpur Sahib and Patiala.

“As many as 256 polling stations have been set up in Kharar assembly constituency, 234 in Mohali and 259 polling stations have been set up in Dera Bassi assembly constituency and all the necessary arrangements for these polling stations have been done”, she added.

Sharing further details, DC Sapra said that total 7,26,482 voters would cast their votes in these three constituencies.

Out of these, 3,81,731 male, 3,44,725 female and 26 transgender voters would in participate in this Maha Tayohar. Apart from these, there are total 1863 service voters; which included 1768 male and 95 female voters.

She said that Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) has been launched for service voters serving in the security forces to capable them to exercise their right to vote. Click here for more election news

Describing the numbers of voters on the basis of age, DC Sapra said that 12,842 voters are of 18 to 19 age group, 1,44,933 of 20 to 29 years, 1,96,260 of 30 to 39 years, 1,45,943 of 40 to 49 age, 1,04,148 voters of 50 to 59, 70,153 voters of 60 to 69 age group, 37,983 voters are from 70 to 79 age, 11,859 voters are of 80 to 89 age and 2258 voters are of 90 to 99 years age group.

She said that there are 103 voters in the age group of more than 100 years of age.