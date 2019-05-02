My DNA as panthic as anybody else’s: Manish Tewari

Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Wednesday said he did not need someone like Prem Singh Chandumajra to teach him the meaning of ‘panthic’ as his “DNA is as panthic as anybody else’s”.

He was responding to Chandumajra’s recent comment that Tewari was “ignorant about the meaning of the term ‘panthic’.

Tewari said that from Chandumajra’s own definition and admission, which he also agreed with, every seat in Punjab was panthic.

“When it is so, why does Chandumajra have so many problems over my contesting from Anandpur Sahib?” he asked, adding that he “stood for Punjab, the Punjabis and the Punjabiyat”.

Asserting that his “DNA was as much panthic as anybody else’s”, Tewari said that his late father Prof. Vishwanath Tewari, a Rajya Sabha member, had laid down his life serving and safeguarding the same panthic principles.

"My father was assassinated by the same people who were keen to subvert and undermine the communal harmony and brotherhood in Punjab," he added.

Tewari further said, “Chandumajra was arrested by Punjab Police on May 12, 1987, and charged under anti-terror laws for protecting and harbouring terrorists and extremists. And is this also not a fact that your arrest was announced to the media on May 13, 1987 by no less a person then then Director General of Punjab Police Jullio Riberio himself.”

“This is all recorded and you are welcome to sue me in any court of law, but you cannot escape or wipe out your past, by threatening to sue people,” he added.

The Congress candidate also took potshots at Chandumajra for comparing himself with veteran Akali leader Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, who had laid down his life were working for peace and harmony in Punjab.