Mangalgiri, Andhra: On tough seat, Lokesh’s ‘selfless’ fight, selfie itch

There are no speeches or exhortation for votes. Instead, there are selfies. Walking through the narrow bylanes of a residential area near the Mangalagiri main market in the hot sun, TDP leader Nara Lokesh clicks selfies with everyone he meets after a quick greeting with folded hands.

The Andhra Pradesh IT, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister and son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh has taken a gamble by choosing to make his electoral debut from Mangalagiri, one of the two Assembly constituencies in capital region Amaravati. The TDP has won the seat only twice — 1983 and 1985 — ever since the formation of the state.

And Lokesh is being made to sweat, quite literally, by his opponent and YSR Congress Party candidate Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who had won the seat last time by 12 votes — the smallest margin in the state. YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila has campaigned on Reddy’s behalf, while Jagan is also slated to visit the seat. The YSRCP has roped in actor Mohan Babu too.

All this has forced Lokesh, one of the TDP’s star campaigners in 2014, to stay put in Mangalagiri, a constituency known for its exquisite hand-woven saris.

But Lokesh says he is confident. “Anyone can win from a TDP stronghold. But taking what is a relatively weak constituency for the party and turning things around, I think that is good. It can be done. The kind of development work being done is fantastic. The outreach programme has been great,” Lokesh says as he moves around in the constituency.

And one of the best methods to reach voters, he believes, is selfies. “Everyone wants a picture. For me also, it is a certain bond with the voter. They will share it with a few more people. I have lost count of the number of clicks. Women, children, youngsters, everyone wants to take a picture. They are not even letting me talk. They are like, ‘Just take a picture’,” he says.

Like TDP leaders across the state, Lokesh is banking on the TDP government’s welfare schemes, such as Pasupu-Kumkuma (turmeric-kumkum) under which women who are part of self-help groups are given

Rs 10,000 in three instalments, Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers, loan waiver, old age pension, insurance and marriage assistance.

Interestingly, payments in many of these schemes are due in the first week of April, just days ahead of polling.

The YSRCP’s Reddy is equally confident, arguing that even though he had won last time only by a narrow margin, that was against the formidable alliance of the TDP, BJP and Pawan Kalyan while this time the TDP is alone.

“Lokesh is an outsider. He does not know which village is facing what problem. Even after becoming a minister, Lokesh has not done anything for the people of Mangalagiri. Even the CM has not held a single review meeting of officers for development of the constituency. There is a severe drinking water problem,” Reddy says.

The YSRCP has taken up the cause of those whose land has been acquired for developing the capital region, with the party claiming that Reddy had himself fought 60-70 such court cases. “Large tracts of land were acquired forcibly. They went against the land acquisition Act of 2013,” Reddy says.

In 2013, Parliament enacted the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, replacing the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. The new Act requires the consent of those who lose land, broadened the category to include livelihood losers, made compensation awards in accordance with the market value of the land and mandated rehabilitation, resettlement of those who lose land.

Mangalagiri has a significant population of Padmashalis (weavers) and other backward communities, followed by SCs, Kapus, Muslims and Reddys, with one belief being that the Padmashalis are upset with the TDP.

About “remaining grounded” in Mangalagiri, Lokesh says, “It seems the YSCRP has made the seat their agenda number one.”

He did do one campaign round of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts earlier, for the sons of late TDP leaders Yerran Naidu and G M C Balayogi. TDP leaders say the party has been asking him to give three more days, but Lokesh is resisting.

“Everyone is focused on Mangalagiri. People like it. They are saying Mangalagiri has become the talk of the state,” he smiles.