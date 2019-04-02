Mamata Banerjee slams Yogi Adityanath: ‘Modiji-ki-sena remark insult to Indian Army’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for reportedly referring to the Indian Army as “Modi ji ki sena” and said it was an “insult” to the force. Describing the Indian Army as an asset of the nation, Mamata said it belongs to the countrymen.

Advertising

“It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said in a tweet.

“We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement,” she added.

While addressing an election rally in Ghaziabad Sunday, Adityanath had described the Indian Army as “Modi ji ki sena” which has provoked criticism from the Opposition parties.

Congratulating the employees of the Reserve Bank of India on the occasion of it foundation day on Monday, the chief minister said the dignity of RBI has diminished in recent times. “On this day in 1935, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was established. Best wishes to all the employees of @RBI on this occasion. We have seen in recent times, how the dignity of this institution was diminished. The sanctity of these high offices must be maintained,” she said in another tweet.