Baramati: Sharad Pawar dares BJP to uproot NCP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday challenged the BJP to uproot his party from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, traditionally a stronghold of the Pawar family.

“Almost half of the Union cabinet has campaigned in Baramati. BJP chief Amit Shah urged voters to uproot the NCP in Baramati. I dare you to uproot me…,” Pawar said at an election rally at Indapur in Baramati parliamentary constituency on the last day of campaign. Click here for more election news

The constituency goes to polls on April 23, the third of the four-phase elections in the state. Claiming that the BJP leaders did not have information about Maharashtra, Pawar said: “There will be no effect in Baramati even if many traders from Gujarat come down here.”