Tribal constituencies: BJP, which swept all four seats in 2014, faces tough fight this time

The BJP, which scripted a success story in the last Lok Sabha elections by winning all the tribal seats in Maharashtra, may have to double its efforts to repeat the performance this time. In some ways, the BJP has already suffered a setback, having been forced to give up the Palghar Lok Sabha seat to alliance partner Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, of which four seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The four constituencies are Nandurbar, Dindori, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Palghar, all with more than 80 per cent tribal population.

In Nandurbar, seen as a traditional Congress bastion, BJP’s sitting MP Heena Gavit is squaring off against Congress’ K C Padavi. The Congress’ hopes to regain its hold on Nandurbar has received a jolt following rebellion from Manikrao Gavit, nine-time MP from Nandurbar and senior tribal leader of the Congress, who has hinted at quitting the party after his son lost out in the race to secure a Lok Sabha ticket.

“After serving the party for so long, I am a bit dejected that my son could not get a ticket,” Gavit, who had held the constituency from 1981 to 2014, said on Friday. The 89-year-old leader served as the Nandurbar MP for nine consecutive terms but failed to retain the seat in the 2014 polls. Gavit had been insisting that the party give the ticket to his son Bharat Gavit, but the leadership chose Padavi instead. His son has given the official Congress candidate a challenge by contesting as an Independent.

The neighbouring Dindori constituency in North Maharashtra, which made national headlines last year following the long march by tribals, is also not going to be a cakewalk for the BJP. The party, to counter anti-incumbency, has replaced its three-time sitting MP Harishchandra Chavan with former NCP vice-president Bharati Pawar. Pawar joined the BJP recently. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Dindori against BJP’s Chavan.

Pawar, while joining the BJP, said she was impressed by the developmental works carried out across the country and in Maharashtra under the leaderships of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Their works over the past five years have inspired me to join the BJP. I will work for the uplift of the poor and tribals,” she had said.

The NCP has fielded former Shiv Sena MLA Dhanraj Mahale from this tribal seat. The CPI(M), which holds sway among the landless tribals in this constituency, has fielded MLA Giva Pandu Gavit, setting the stage for a triangular contest. The BJP is working to take advantage of the differences between the Congress-NCP and CPI(M), which it feels is likely to result in a sharp division of votes in this tribal belt, home to the most number of landless adivasis in Maharashtra.

The Congress-NCP, for its part, is projecting the BJP as “anti-Dalit” and “anti-tribal”.

The BJP, meanwhile, is pitching the various welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the tribals. A BJP source said, “In its interim budget 2019-20, the Maharashtra government has allotted Rs 8,431 crore for tribal welfare plans. It includes schools, health services, hostels, residential schools, government ashramshalas and the A P J Abdul Kalam Amrut Aahar Yojna. An outlay of Rs 2,892 crore has been made for the welfare of OBCs, Vimukti Nomadic Tribes etc for various schemes.”

In Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, which comes under the Maoist belt, the BJP is banking on a development plan that includes a new mining policy to retain its tribal pockets. The contest in Gadchiroli-Chimur is between sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete and Congress’ Namdeo Usandi.

However, in an early setback, the BJP was forced to part with its prized Palghar constituency in the Konkan region to the Shiv Sena as part of the pre-poll alliance deal. Rajendra Gavit, BJP’s sitting MP from the Palghar Lok Sabha seat, has switched to the Shiv Sena and is the latter’s official candidate for the tribal seat. He is pitted against Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s Baliram Jadhav. The Congress-NCP has given Palghar to its ally Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.