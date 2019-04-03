Maharashtra: Top four parties shy away from fielding women, only 13 candidates in poll fray

Mainstream political parties may be pulling out all stops to woo woman voters but seem to hesitate when it comes to fielding woman candidates. Together, the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have fielded just 13 woman candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, or a paltry 13.54 per cent of total candidates’ share. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Advertising

The ruling BJP, which lays a lot of emphasis on women empowerment in its election manifesto and has launched the flagship programme ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, has fielded just seven woman candidates, still the highest among the four parties. In 2014, the BJP had fielded four woman candidates.

The Congress has fielded three woman candidates. The Shiv Sena and NCP have fielded one candidate each. The NCP has given one seat from its quota to the Yuva Swabhiman Party, which has fielded a woman candidate from it.

The list of BJP’s woman candidates are Dr Heena Gavit (Nandurbar), Smita Wagh (Jalgaon), Raksha Khadse (Raver), Dr Bharati Pawar (Dindori), Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North Central), Kanchan Kul (Baramati) and Dr Pritam Munde (Beed). Four of them — Gavit, Khadse, Mahajan and Munde — are sitting MPs, who have been renominated from their respective constituencies.

Although the BJP has fielded seven woman faces this time from four five years ago, the overall representation of woman candidates in the party is just 7.29 per cent.

Understandably, woman leaders are not happy. BJP’s Shaina N C said, “In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given 41 per cent representation to women. In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given 33 per cent representation to women, which is impressive. All national parties should wake up. They just pay lip service. All parties should give more opportunity to women to prove their talent. Women constitute 50 per cent of the electorate. They cannot be kept away on the pretext of elective merit.” Click here for more election news

However, Madhavi Naik, chief of state BJP’s women’s unit, argued, “The BJP, by fielding seven candidates, has given maximum representation to women compared to any other party… The party is working at the grassroots to develop leadership and electoral merit among the woman candidates. It is a gradual process.”

“Automatically, the numbers will rise once leaders emerge from the grassroots. If we compare the BJP’s approach with other parties, it shows our seriousness and commitment to promoting women leadership. It is not mere symbolism,” she said.

Compared to the BJP, its alliance partner the Shiv Sena appears to have made a symbolic representation, content with fielding just one woman candidate, four-term sitting MP Bhawana Gawli from Yavatmal-Washim.

A senior Sena minister, requesting anonymity, said, “The Shiv Sena has the strongest and most dedicated women cadre in Maharashtra. If we look at any public rally convened by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, 50 per cent of the supporters constitute women. But when it comes to electoral politics, we have to consider many factors to ensure elective merit.” However, the Sena believes in strengthening women representation at the grassroots, which would gradually reflect in the state Assembly and Parliament, he added.

The Congress, which has in principle supported the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, has fielded only three candidates — Charulata Tokas (Wardha), Priya Dutta (Mumbai North Central) and Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North). Its alliance partner the NCP has renominated its lone woman sitting MP Supriya Sule (Baramati). Besides, the NCP has also given one more seat from its quota to the Yuva Swabhiman Party to accommodate Navneet Kaur (Amravati).

Explaining the reason for the poor representation of women in the polls, NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “It would be unfair to judge the party’s commitment to promoting women in politics based on just one Lok Sabha list. The decision on woman candidates depends on elective merit as well as circumstances in each and every constituency. If we have an Act of Parliament where a certain percentage of seats is reserved for women, it will help every party to field more woman candidates.”