Prakash Ambedkar likely to contest from Solapur

A THREE-way contest is likely in Solapur reserved seat with Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi, set to file his nomination from the seat on Monday.

While Ambedkar was not available for comment, his son, Sujat, who has been campaigning in Solapur for the past few days, told The Indian Express: “My father will come to Solapur and file his nominations on Monday.”

Ambedkar had been in a fix about whether to contest from Akola, which is his home town, or from the Solapur reserved seat. Solapur has a sizeable Dalit and Muslim population and the Vanchit Agadhi is hoping to cash on it.

Last week, Ambedkar had told The Indian Express: “I have not taken a decision so far. I might contest from Solapur as it will be a challenge to taken on former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Solapur has suffered a lot and has remained undeveloped for years. The sitting MP apparently remained away from Mumbai for last five years. If I get a chance, I will change the face of Solapur.”

Ambedkar had also said that he would give a befitting reply to those who accuse him of working at the behest of BJP and Sena alliance. “My next target is BJP and Sena and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will aggressively target them for taking the country for a ride and trying to pit one community against another,” he said. Click for more election news.

Ambedkar’s party has decided to field candidates in all 48 seats in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, BJP fielded Lingayat community spiritual leader Jai Siddheshwar Shiv Acharya from Solapur, replacing sitting MP Sharad Bansode. He is stated to be close to the RSS. He heads a mutt at Guadgaon village in Akkalkot taluka of Solapur district. BJP leaders claim that the seer has strong following in at least three Assembly constituencies of the Solapur seat.

Shinde had won from Solapur seat at least thrice. In the 2014 elections, he lost to Sharad Bansode by a huge margin of 1.5 lakh votes. Shinde had announced that he would retire from active politics. However, at 78, he has again returned to the political field. “I am sure this time the voters of Solapur will elect the right sevak,” he said.