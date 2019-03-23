Maharashtra: NCP ropes in Sanjay Shinde for Madha

AFTER DAYS of acrimony over Madha Lok Sabha seat, the NCP on Friday announced Sanjay Shinde, the president of BJP-led Solapur Zilla Parishad, as its candidate from the constituency.

Shinde joined the NCP in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati on Friday.

Shinde is likely to take on Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil of the BJP, the son of sitting NCP MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil. Along with Shinde, scores of his supporters also joined NCP.

Known for his bitter rivalry with the Mohite-Patil family of Solapur, Shinde was first approached by the BJP to contest from Madha. However, he refused, arguing that he wanted to contest the Karmala Assembly seat. Following this, the BJP roped in Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil.

Sanjay Shinde is the younger brother of Madha NCP MLA Baban Shinde. He started his career as the sarpanch of Nimgaon Timbhurne.

In 2014, he quit BJP and fought Karmala Assembly election as the candidate of Swabhimani Paksha, but lost. He then contested the Solapur Zilla Parishad election as Independent and became its president with support from the BJP.

Shinde heads the Vithal Coopertive Sugar Factory, Mahisgaon and Vithal Spinning Mill. He is also the chairman of the Madha Taluka Krishi Utpanna Bazar Samiti and of the district bank.

Madha has been in the limelight for quite sometime now with NCP declaring in February that Sharad Pawar would be contesting from the seat. However, Pawar later decided not to contest.