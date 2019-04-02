Maharashtra: Of 566 MPs elected from state since ’60s, only 2.47 per cent were Muslims

Since the state of Maharashtra came into being in the 60s, a total of 566 Members of Parliament (MPs) have been elected from the state. And, in a state where one out of every tenth person is a Muslim, of these 566 MPs only 14 or less than 2.5 per cent were Muslims.

Over the years, Muslims have found themselves increasingly sidelined in electoral politics in the state with political parties hesitant to give them tickets. In the last three elections held in Maharashtra, major political parties have fielded only four Muslim candidates. The Congress fielded one in 2004, NCP and Congress one each in 2009 and one candidate by the Congress in 2014. This year too only one Muslim candidate, Hidayat Patel, has been fielded by the Congress in Akola.

This gradual denial of representation has seen a gradual shift by the community from the Congress-NCP to Muslim-centric parties like the AIMIM. In some cases, Muslims have also preferred siding with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

An obvious case for Muslim representation proportionate to the community’s population is that only this can ensure the effective implementation of minority rights. However, the case is also often made that even non-Muslims in secular parties can and have ensured that minority rights are protected. The corollary is that Muslim MPs, especially affiliated to secular parties, may not even consider themselves as representing only their community.

Nonetheless, there is a growing perception in the community that it is increasingly becoming difficult for a Muslim candidate to find acceptance outside his community.

The last time a Muslim MP won from Maharashtra was in 2004 when A R Antulay won from Kolaba. The constituency has a Muslim population of less than 8 per cent and Antulay is said to have managed to win based on his own extensive political network in the region.

Till 1984, Muslim politicians were getting elected from rural and mixed-population constituencies including Jalgaon, Akola, Wardha, Chanda and Ratnagiri. Since 1990, the growing communal schism has meant that it has become difficult for Muslim candidates to find support from non-Muslim voters.

Maharashtra’s 1.30 crore Muslims make up 11.56 per cent of the state’s 11.24 crore population. It does, however, have a slightly higher concentration in Northern Konkan, Khandesh, Marathwada and Western Vidarbha.

In 14 Lok Sabha constituencies where they make up between 14 and 25 per cent of the electorate, Muslims voters will have a say. They are Dhule, Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Aurangabad, Bhiwandi, Akola, Thane and the six seats of Mumbai.

Muslim social organisations made several representations to political parties for giving nominations to Muslims in the state. However, political parties have generally refrained from doing so for the fear that putting up a Muslim candidate in today’s age leads to polarisation of votes in favour of the BJP.

“There is no strong Muslim leader who can poll votes apart from that of his own community. Putting up a Muslim candidate also creates a threat that the election could get communalised. When this happens, the votes generally get polarised in favour of the BJP. This has been one reason for denial of seats to Muslim candidates,” a senior Congress leader said.

The Congress has also publicly stated that there is difficulty in finding Muslim candidates who can win. “I will be happy to accommodate someone from the minority communities if the chances of winning are good,” Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan had said last month.

While denial of Lok Sabha tickets is a known fact, established political parties circumvent this problem by providing representation to Muslims in the Rajya Sabha. Maharashtra has so far sent Muslims 17 times to the Rajya Sabha as MPs from the state. “The systematic exploration of the Muslim representation in the Rajya Sabha underlines the fact that apart from other considerations political parties do nominate Muslim candidates for the House to evoke their inclusive character, However, this adherence to inclusiveness depends on a number of factors including the ideological orientation of political parties,” says Hilal Ahmed, Associate Professor with the Centre for Study of Developing Societies, in his paper on Muslim representation in the Rajya Sabha.