Milind Deora booked for violating poll code

Police on Sunday booked Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Deora is contesting from Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat against sitting Shiv Sena MP Arwind Sawant.

According to police, on April 4, Deora, while addressing a sabha at Zaveri Bazaar, had accused the Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jains.

Police said he had said the Shiv Sena had insulted Jains as their party workers had cooked meat near their temple during Paryushan, a holy period for Jains during which they fast. Police also said Deora urged the Jain community to think before they voted. Click here for more election news

Shiv Sena had approached the State Election Commission, which then took cognisance. The State EC approached L T Marg police on Friday and a case was registered under Sections 171 G (false statement in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1950, for “promoting enmity between classes in connection with election”.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We will summon and record Deora’s statement in the near future.”