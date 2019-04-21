Their single-minded purpose: Make manual scavenging a poll issue

IN THE packed Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Aurangabad, 30-year-old Daulat Siraswal asks AIMIM candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel why his campaign makes no reference to putting an end to manual scavenging.

In a constituency of over 15 lakh, 5,000-odd members of the Valmiki community, who work as manual scavengers, are not a big enough votebank who politicians would pander to. Despite this, Siraswal, who started working as a manual scavenger at the age of 14, has been going to political meetings being held in the run-up to the elections, with a single-minded purpose.

“We are shooting down satellites in space but have not been able to produce the technology or possess the political will, which stops people from immersing themselves in sewers and cleaning up others’ filth with their hands. By questioning candidates, our aim is to create awareness about this and ensure the liberation and rehabilitation of manual scavengers,” he said.

Many of the candidates that Siraswal and his group — Face of the Ambedkarite Movement — approaches make perfunctory noises, assuring that they will ban manual scavenging.

“Many candidates are unaware of the fact that manual scavenging was banned in 1993 through The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act. This is the level of awareness of our prospective lawmakers,” said Siddhant Waghmare, another member of the group, set up to connect youngsters from socially and politically marginalised communities. The forum also acts as a study group and fosters youngsters in knowing about their rights and asserting it in the public sphere.

Earlier this year, the Criminal Justice Society of India had moved a petition in the Supreme Court, stating that one manual scavenger was dying every five days in India. It had claimed that in spite of these deaths, no case had been registered under the Act. It further said that in 65,181 households of rural Maharashtra, at least one person is employed as a manual scavenger — the highest in the country.

None of the major parties has made a reference to sanitation workers in their manifestos. While Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has spoken about complete eradication of manual scavenging in its manifesto, it is not reflected in the party’s campaign.

Earlier this month, members of the Safai Karmachari Andolan had also released a manifesto, in which they had called for the “recovery, reconstruction and reclamation” of their fundamental right to live with dignity.

Aware of the disinterest of politicians in addressing the issue, Waghmare and Siraswal have taken an initiative to ensure that younger generations do not get into the manual scavenging business. The two have floated a company called Sabclean, which provides hygiene services to clients. Its existing staff of eight full-time workers consists mainly of former young manual scavengers.

“We are dead against human beings cleaning up sewers when machines can easily do the job. We do not want cleaning or menial tasks to be identified with particular communities. By floating this company, we thought we could create a system where we could provide an opportunity to the people to work professionally,” Waghmare said.

The bulk of the existing employees are young boys who earlier used to work as manual scavengers. Over the past few days, none has gone close to a sewer. Their job these days is to clean up corporate offices, establishments and sometimes homes with the use of machines. Almost every one works with a mask and a body suit unlike in the past where they would find themselves lowered into sewers only with their shorts on.

One of them, Hrithik Shiraswal (20), sitting in a restaurant whose toilet his family once used to clean, said: “It helps affirm your dignity as a human being when you are not shunned for the work that you do and when everyone in office sits down and eat together.”

The group, however, agrees that it is a long fight ahead. “Taking dowry is prohibited. Yet, people give it and people take it as well. That is the same with manual scavenging. In spite of laws against it, it is still prevalent. Our fight is to ensure that it gets eradicated completely. We realise it is not an easy task but we will continue with our struggle,” Waghmare said.