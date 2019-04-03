Maharashtra: I am a Shiv Sainik and not chowkidar, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that he was not a chowkidar but a Shiv Sainik. In an interview that appeared in the party mouthpiece Saamana, Uddhav also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be given another five years.

“I’m a Shiv Sainik. A Sainik is a sainik who protects the common man and fights for justice. So, I don’t need to be a new chowkidar,” said Uddhav in the interview with Sanjay Raut, Executive Editor of Saamana and party MP.

The Sena president further said that the opposition parties do not have a face for the PM candidate. “I don’t think the time has come to install someone else instead of Modi as Prime Minister,” he said, adding that Modi has certainly done some good things and created the image of a decision-making government.

Stating that there is not much difference between the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Uddhav said there is nobody in the opposition then and now. “I don’t have stupid ideas like Congress-mukt Bharat because opposition parties should be there,” he added. Click here for more election news

The Sena president also asked all the political parties not to make tall promises. “Don’t make tall promises to seek votes… If we are not able to fulfil the promises, then it increases the anger among the people,” he said.

Justifying the alliance with the BJP, Uddhav said the public issues, which should have been raised by the opposition parties, were raised by me. “All of them have been accepted and measures are also being taken on them. Then what was the need to fight with the BJP? So the alliance happened because of Hindutva,” he added.

Talking on the future of alliance, the Sena president said it is the responsibility of both the parties to improve the relations. “We will not betray you and don’t betray us,” he added.

Clarifying his remarks that the Shiv Sena rotted during the 25 years of its alliance with the BJP, he said the Sena remained lax after the alliance but it will not happen in future. “We will not restrict ourselves to seats allotted to us in the alliance but will expand our base in the remaining seats as well,” said Uddhav, adding that he would visit Ayodhya again if the construction of Ram temple does not gain momentum.