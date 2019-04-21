Constituency Watch, Raver: BJP for continuity, Congress pushes change in Khadse bastion

At his farmhouse located on the outskirts of Raver city, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse addresses a small group of Muslim voters.

Khadse, who recently underwent surgery in a Mumbai hospital, is trying to mobilise support for his daughter-in-law, sitting MP Raksha Khadse — the BJP candidate from Raver in north Maharashtra.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old candidate hit the streets early hoping to cover villages across Chopda Assembly segment in Raver. In neighbouring Muktainagar Assembly segment, state Congress president Ashok Chavan took centre stage at a rally, urging people to vote for party candidate Ulhas Patil. At 4 pm, he addresses a second rally at Raver city.

The battle at Raver is a straight fight between Khadse and Patil. While Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Nitin Khandilkar is not a serious contender, his ability to pull Dalit votes may hurt the Congress. Raver is a difficult turf for the Congress, which has locked horns with BJP in its strongest turf. Here, while BJP is campaigning for continuity, Congress is pushing change.

Raver was given to the Congress on a platter by ally NCP during the seat-sharing arrangement last month. A young widow, Raksha had made her electoral debut in Raver in the 2014 polls. She defeated NCP’s Manishdada Jain by 3.18 lakh votes. This time, not finding any suitable candidate for Raver, NCP gave the seat to Congress.

Ulhas Patil had in past once contested and won from Raver in 1998. He retained the seat until subsequent polls in 1999. After 1999, when the NCP was formed, he was not considered for the Raver seat, which went to the NCP quota. In 2019, he contested as an Independent against BJP and NCP but could not make a dent.

Till recently, Congress and NCP leaders were repeatedly — both in public and private — urging the senior Khadse, who was unhappy after being sidelined in the BJP, to join them. However, Khadse remained loyal to the BJP. “My association with Jana Sangh and BJP is for the last 40 years. I have seen the party’s growth from scratch. It is an emotive connect. How could I ever quit BJP?” he says.

While admitting his illness has confined him to his home, Khadse says, “Raksha has developed her own campaign unit. She is capable of managing the polls without my proactive field work. Moreover, BJP’s best bet is Raver. The only concern is to ensure that we consolidate our gains to beat the last winning margin of 3.18 lakh votes.”

The party reckons that Muslims and Dalits, who constitute a sizeable vote share, could hurt BJP’s chances if they got together. Of the 17 lakh voters, Dalits and Muslims together account for 5 lakh votes — almost matching the vote share of Marathas and Leva Patils, who add up to 5.5 to 6 lakh votes. The remaining are smaller groups within Adivasis, OBCs and Brahmins.

Not leaving anything to chance, state leaders, including the CM, are seen backing Raksha through aggressive campaign. The all-India BJP general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Saroj Pande, on Saturday held meetings at Jalgaon and Raver to oversee poll management and tackle intra-party conflicts.

A BJP leader from Jalgaon said, “Sometimes, overconfidence can become fatal. So, we are focusing on booth management. We cannot take anything for granted even on our strong turf.”

At the Congress office in Raver, office-bearers exude confidence that Patil would give a tight fight to Raksha.

Raver Congress general secretary Prakash Surdas says, “The Congress and NCP should have decided Ulhas Patil’s candidature a little earlier. It would have given him more time to connect to the people. Since he hails from Raver, he is more acceptable.” The reference was to the last candidate that NCP had fielded — Manish Dada Jain belonged to Jalgaon but contested from Raver.

At his rallies, Ulhas Patil attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare scheme and Raksha’s “failure” to reach out to the people or bring development to her constituency. “Go for change as BJP has failed the people on every front. Unemployment to farm crisis — all remain unaddressed,” he was heard saying at a meeting.

Raksha counters this by listing out two dozen central and state schemes undertaken during the BJP regime. From Tapi irrigation projects to cooking gas given to villagers, she emphasises on Modi’s leadership. “Every vote for Modi will result in development and a strong nation.”

Of Raver’s six Assembly seats, while Raver, Jamner, Muktainagar, Malkapur and Bhusawal are with BJP, Chopda is with Shiv Sena. The constituency will vote on April 23.