Maharashtra: Congress-NCP faces formidable task in reserved SC seats

In the five reserved Scheduled Caste (SC) constituencies in the state, the Congress-NCP, already facing a formidable task to win back its traditional Dalit votebank, faces a new challenge this time: from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar.

Advertising

Besides, what has also come as a setback to the Congress-NCP is its failure to provide an alternative to the Republican Party of India (A) led by Ramdas Athawale, who is part of the NDA government.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, five of them reserved SC seats: Amravati, Ramtek, Shirdi, Latur and Solapur. The Dalit population in these constituencies is 25-35 per cent.

“Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has provided a credible platform for Dalits in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They are disenchanted with the Congress-NCP,” Marathi Dalit writer Arjun Dangle said. The Congress-NCP appears to be living in the past taking Dalits for granted, he added.

After Athawale joined the NDA in 2014, the Congress-NCP could not find a suitable replacement. Efforts to get Ambedkar in the Mahagathbanghan proved futile.

The RPI(A) led by Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice, has the biggest following among Buddhist Dalits. As the RPI(A) has been a part of the NDA since 2014, its dedicated vote share is likely to remain with the Shiv Sena-BJP in all the reserved seats.

At Ramtek constituency in Vidarbha, Congress’ Dalits cell chairman Nitin Raut is unhappy after the party didn’t consider his candidature. Instead, the party has fielded Kishore Gajbhiye, fuelling unrest among faction-ridden Dalits. Another faction was pushing the candidature of AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik. The contest in Ramtek will be between sitting Sena MP Krupal Tumane against Gajbhiye.

Amravati is poised for an interesting contest between sitting Sena MP Anandrao Adsul against independent candidate Navneet Kaur. In the last elections, Kaur was the NCP candidate and was defeated by Adsul by 1.37 lakh votes. The Dalits, who consider Kaur as an outsider, are unlikely to swing their votes to the NCP, thus giving the Sena candidate an advantage.

At Shirdi, sitting Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande and Congress’ Bhausaheb Kamble are locked in the tough fight. However, a power tussle between Congress leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Balasaheb Thorat has created a split in the party cadre sending an adverse message among the Dalits.

At Latur, BJP’s Sudhakar Shringare is squared off against Congress’ Machindra Kamat. The Dalits versus Maratha polarisation often gave Congress an advantage in the past. However, the BJP appears to have altered the political dynamics. The BJP’s decision against diluting the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act) has helped them earn goodwill.

According to Athawale, “there is a growing feeling among the Dalits that the Congress-NCP has always served the economic interests of the Maratha community. They have used Dalits as a vote bank. Whereas, the BJP government is making efforts to reach welfare schemes to Dalits.”

At Solapur, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde for the first time is facing a litmus test against BJP’s Swami Jaysiddheshwar. The presence of Prakash Ambedkar has added to Shinde’s challenge.