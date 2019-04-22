Mumbai: At Dharavi rally, Uddhav mounts veiled attack on Raj

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took a dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray for campaigning against the BJP and its allies.

Advertising

“Some people are saying don’t vote for us. But then people should vote for whom? Are the Congress and NCP good parties? Then why did people vote them out of power in 2014? The Congress could not win enough seats to install its Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” Uddhav said, without naming Raj Thackeray in his 30-minute speech in Dharavi on Sunday evening.

This is the first time the Shiv Sena president has mounted a veiled attack on the MNS chief during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Sena’s Rahul Shewale is contesting from the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency while the Congress has fielded senior leader Eknath Gaikwad. At the rally, Union minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale was present, among others.

Advertising

The Sena president further said that those who are talking about the last five years’ governance seem to have forgotten the corruption during the Congress regime. Click here for more election news

“The Congress-NCP cannot be good parties. Let us know the reasons for asking people not to vote for us. Is it because we taught Pakistan a lesson on terrorism? We have shown twice how we can teach a lesson to Pakistan on terrorism, even invading into their territory to retaliate. You (MNS chief) are not talking about policies of the Congress-NCP. Compare the manifestos of both BJP-Sena alliance and Congress-NCP alliance to see the difference,” added Uddhav.

He further said that the Congress has promised to do away with the law on sedition, special rights of the Army in Kashmir.

“It has also promised not to remove Article 370. In the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, Tukaram Omble, Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and Hemant Karkare were martyred. If you are removing sedition law, then why should jawans fight,” asked Uddhav.

On the Opposition’s allegations of not waiving property tax completely for residential houses up to 500 sq ft, Uddhav said that “we have the promised and fulfilled it”.

“Some people have started pointing out loopholes in the property tax waiver. We will rectify the mistakes if there are any but there will be no property tax for residential houses up to 500 sq ft,” he added.