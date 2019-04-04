Maharashtra: AAP withdraws from poll fight

Almost two months after AAP announced its intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the party’s Maharashtra unit on Wednesday announced its decision to step aside from the race.

Sources in the party said that the AAP had initially decided to contest on 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state. “Later, it was considering to contest on five seats, one of them being Mumbai North East from where AAP state convener Brigadier Sudhir Sawant was keen to contest. While the party’s central leadership gave Sawant permission to contest the polls, he has declined claiming that it is too late now,” a party leader, requesting anonymity, said.

The leader claimed that Sawant had reportedly delayed to send the candidates list to Delhi. “He did not any give reason for the delay (in sending the list). Besides, he also told the central leadership that he cannot guarantee victory on a single seat, including his own. So, the decision was taken not to contest the polls,” the leader said. Click here for more election news

Another leader, not wishing to be named, claimed that due to the delay in sending the list to Delhi, some of the candidates, who were on the party’s list, had joined the Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi and were contesting the Lok Sabha polls on their tickets.

Referring to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s call to defeat the Modi-Shah duo in the larger interest of the country, Sawant said: “The war-mongering to win election was further heightened post the Pulwama attacks. Hence, the urgency to defeat BJP has led us to sacrifice our own party’s interest in the interest of the nation.”