Maharashtra: 60.68% polling over 4 phases

The fourth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday saw a turnout of 56.84 per cent, bringing the overall polling in 48 constituencies held over four phases between April 11 and April 29 to 60.68 per cent.

This is slightly higher than the 60.32 per cent turnout in the 2014 elections, thus indicating no change in the voting pattern between the last election, when there was a visible Modi wave, and this one, in which no wave was apparent in Maharashtra. In 2014, there was an increase of 10 percentage points over the 2009 turnout, which is said to have aided the BJP then.

The constituencies that went to polls on Monday were Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Shirur, Shirdi, Maval, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Thane, Kalyan and six Mumbai constituencies — South, North, North East, North West, South Central and North Central.

The 56.84 per cent voting in the 17 seats fiercely contested by the two main political alliances, BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP, is slightly higher than the 55.83 per cent in 2014. Of the total 8.85 crore voters, 5.37 crore exercised their franchise in the four-phase polling in Maharashtra.

The highest voter turnout of 71.98 per cent was recorded in the tribal Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase, while the lowest turnout of 44.27 per cent was recorded in the Kalyan constituency in the fourth phase. Senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde is the sitting MP contesting from Kalyan.

The high-profile Maval seat, where NCP’s Parth Pawar, grand nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar is contesting, recorded 59.12 per cent turnout, a point higher than 2014’s 60.11 per cent. Similarly, Shirur recorded 59.55 per cent, almost matching 2014’s 59.73 per cent.

Among the various factors for the turnout not being higher was Monday’s maximum temperature that touched 44 degrees in North Maharashtra, where voters in five constituencies voted on Monday. Only the tribal belts Nandurbar, with 67.64 per cent, and Dindori, with 64.24 per cent, had a turnout higher than 2014’s. But the increase was minuscule as in 2014, Nandurbar’s turnout was 66.77 per cent while Dindori’s was 63.41 per cent. Shirdi (60.42 per cent), Dhule (57.29 per cent) and Nashik (55.41 per cent) had turnouts lesser than 2014’s.

In Nashik, NCP candidate Sameer Bhujbal’s mother Hirabai’s name was missing from the voters list. “She has been voting for the past 40 years. It is surprising her name has gone missing,” senior NCP leader Chaggan Bhujbal said.

“Despite the scorching heat, there was enthusiasm among voters in all phases of the polls. Especially, among urban voters and celebrities, who came out to vote. Besides, the turnout remained good in urban areas despite the vacations,” said Ashwani Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer.

Kumar said the process of cleaning up voter rolls and their updation was initiated in January 2018. “We organised programmes to create awareness among voters and increase their participation through Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. It had a good impact,” he added.

“During the actual polling, 1,165 ballot units, 732 control units and 2,467 VVPATs were replaced following complaints in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies,” an official said.

The official said facilities were provided for differently abled voters. “We tried to accommodate most polling centres on the ground floor but some were set up on the first floor due to space issue. At such places, election officials helped voters,” he added.

For the first time, VVPAT was used along with EVMs in the state. Around 1.85 lakh ballot units, 1.17 lakh control units and 1.23 lakh VVPATs were used in the polls. According to election officials, 17,588 cases related to elections and violations have been registered so far and total material seized worth Rs 157.54 crore. Rs 53.08 crore cash, gold worth Rs 70.12 lakh, Rs 34.15 lakh liquor and drugs were seized: 3,991 cases were registered on its app cVIGIL and action taken on 2,231 cases so far.