Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News Updates: Modi targets SP, BSP and Congress in UP

Welcome to our live blog on the elections. Today, we're tracking all the top political leaders as they campaign ahead of the fifth phase of polling on Monday, May 6. Follow our blog through the day for the latest news and updates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in three states today, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He is addressing a rally in Faizabad this morning, followed by a public meeting in Kaushambi. In Madhya Pradesh, he will speak at Hoshangabad, and in Jaipur in Rajasthan. This morning, the Prime Minister tweeted that #DeshBoleModiPhirSe is the "happening hashtag" on social media today.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing the public in Sitapur and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh this morning. He will then travel to Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, Gandhi said the Lok Sabha fight is between "truth and lies, hatred and love". He has been targeting the current regime on a series of national issues, including the Rafale deal, economic reforms like the GST and demonetisation and corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is traversing through Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today, while BJP chief Amit Shah is in West Bengal. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Stay with us, as we bring you all the latest election news through the day.

High-profile constituencies, including Rae Bareli and Amethi, will vote in the next phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections. Seven states, comprising 51 Lok Sabha seats, vote on Monday, May 6.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News Updates: With the fifth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, political campaigns are focusing on states in central and north India. Amid soaring temperatures, leaders are making their way to Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand ahead of voting on May 6.

Artistes and BJP supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on Tuesday ahead of his rally for the Lok Sabha elections. (Express Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

Here's a recap of all the top election news that you may have missed on Tuesday.

Modi's majority-minority speech cleared by EC

The Election Commission has found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during poll rally in Wardha, Maharashtra on April 1 was not in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Prime Minister had said Rahul Gandhi’s decision to also contest from Wayanad, Modi had said the party was “running away from majority-dominated areas” to “take refuge in areas where the majority is in minority”.

Supreme Court warns Rahul Gandhi over chowkidar chor hai remark

The Supreme Court Tuesday warned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi that he either admit to his mistake of attributing the comment 'chokidar chor hai', made during a rally speech to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or face contempt action. The court was hearing a plea by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi seeking contempt proceedings against him for his remark. The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi objected to the fact that Gandhi expressed "regret" in his affidavit.

MHA notice to Rahul Gandhi on his citizenship

The Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday sought a response from Rahul Gandhi on his citizenship, asking him to “intimate the factual position on this matter” within a fortnight. The ministry was acting on a complaint by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. Rahul has earlier said that his “identity is that of an Indian”.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, rubbished claims saying everyone knows Rahul was born and raised in India.

TMC moves EC on ‘horse trading’ by PM Modi

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has demanded that Modi's candidature be cancelled after he alleged that 40 members of the party were in talks with him and would switch sides after the BJP wins the General Elections.

Mamata had responded to the allegations saying Modi was violating the Constitution by making “unconstitutional statements”, and asserted: “He has no right to remain the Prime Minister.”

Gautam Gambhir gets EC notice for 'surrogate ad'

The District Election Officer (DEO) East has issued a showcause notice to Gautam Gambhir, who is contesting the polls for the BJP from East Delhi, for allegedly violating the Conduct through a “surrogate advertisement” published in an English daily.

