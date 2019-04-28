This poll, pained in translation

Malayalam film buffs still talk about a scene in the 1991 political satire Sandhesam, in which a local Kerala politician struggled to understand a leader from North India speaking in Hindi. When the character named Yashwant Sahai (played by Innocent, now a sitting CPM MP who is seeking re-election) asks for “Nariyal ka paani”, the Kerala leader (played by comedian Mamukkoya) and his camp are at a loss. Finally, one of his hangers-on says he has figured it out: Sahai wants a woman, ‘Nari’ in Malayalam. There is a little bit of a scandal before the confusion is sorted out.

Advertising

That translation can be sticky business was evident this campaign season in Kerala — which got over on April 23 — with both the BJP and Congress trotting out star canvassers from the north. Plus, Rahul is one of the star candidates, from Wayanad.

In a video that went viral, titled as ‘ultimate comedy’ among other things —and shared by senior BJP leaders — senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Prof P J Kurien stumbled with translation of party president Rahul Gandhi’s speech from English to Malayalam, in Pathanamthitta. The Congress had to put out an explanation that there was a problem with the audio, though Rahul himself took the entire incident, where he had to repeat what he was saying several times for Kurien’s sake, in his stride.

In contrast, BJP state general secretary K Surendran had faced public embarrassment for struggling with the translation of a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala in 2015. Modi had intervened and got Surendran replaced with then BJP state president V Muraleedhran, now a member of the Rajya Sabha, mid-speech. Click here for more election news

Advertising

Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has translated both English and Hindi speeches for national party leaders, including Rahul, says, “The mistakes do not reflect a lack of language proficiency. The problem is that one can lose focus while translating before the VIP and the crowd. And that can be disastrous. Only a few recover from such slips to put the translation back on track,” says Kuzhalnadan.

BJP spokesman M S Kumar regrets that often translators face the flak unfairly for “minor mistakes”, including, he says, Surendran in 2015. (Surendran incidentally is now the BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, where the party fancies its chances as the constituency includes the Sabarimala temple.)

“In the BJP, senior leader V Muraleedharan translated the speeches of Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, be it English or Hindi. No leader gives any translator the speech in advance. And in Kerala, not all political leaders can translate Hindi speeches,” Kumar says, pointing out the task they face.

Amidst all the social media criticism, one Congress worker who has been receiving praise for her efforts is advocate Jyothi Vijayakumar, 39, who translated speeches for both Rahul (three) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (two) this time. Vijayakumar had earlier too translated for Rahul, as well as once for Sonia Gandhi, in 2017.

“My father Vijayakumar is a Congress leader, who unsuccessfully contested a by-election to the state Assembly in 2018. It was in 2017 that I had expressed a wish to translate, for Sonia, and my father suggested my name to the party leadership,” she says.

Jyothi too puts successful translating down to paying full attention to the leader as he or she speaks. “We should be able to hear clearly, plus not get distracted by audience or other factors.”

All praise for Jyothi, Congress legislator and the party’s Wayanad district committee president, I C Balakrishnan, says, “She used all the suitable words to convey the original speeches while retaining the tempo.”

Jyothi says that due to the lack of a copy of the speeches in advance, one way she prepared was by keeping herself abreast of what Rahul had been speaking about. “This way one can figure out a common thread.”

However, she adds, she doesn’t really believe she has any social media fame as a consequence. “That you can share the dais with a celebrity like Rahul is the main benefit. It is a rare opportunity. Yes, as the speeches are run live, some people may identify me later.”

However, Jyothi too has had her share of fumbles. Translating for Sonia in 2017, she had struggled with snags in the sound system. “I heard unilateral, for example, as U-turn. Then, I wrongly translated a figure.”

Advertising

This time, while she sailed through Rahul’s speeches, she found word-to-word translation for Priyanka’s difficult as the Congress general secretary “used long sentences”, she says. “But I overcame by noting down the points in the long sentences.”