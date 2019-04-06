Kalyan Singh, Rajiv Kumar must resign immediately after EC indictment: Chidambaram

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday called for the resignation of NITI Aayog chairman Rajiv Kumar and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh after the Election Commission found remarks made by both violative of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Governor Kalyan Singh and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar must resign immediately. After the indictment by the Election Commission, they have no right to remain in office,” Chidambaram tweeted.

On Friday, the EC expressed “displeasure” over the NITI Aayog vice chairman’s remarks against the Congress’ proposed minimum income scheme ‘NYAY’. Kumar had dismissed Congress’ promise of a minimum income of Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest 20 per cent households, saying the party can “say and do anything to win elections”. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that if his party is voted to power, its government would roll out the NYAY scheme.

The Congress president described NYAY as a “groundbreaking idea” and the beginning of the final assault on poverty. The scheme is expected to entail an expenditure of Rs 3,60,000 crore a year given that there are roughly 25 crore households with five crores in the poorest category.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Singh stirred a controversy after he said, “Hum sabhi log BJP ke karyakarta hai aur iss naatey se hum zaroor chahengey ke BJP vijai ho. Sab chahengey ek baar phir sey kendra mein Modiji pradhanmantri banein. Modiji ka pradhanmantri banna ye desh ke liye avashyak hai, samaaj ke liye avashyak hai (We are all BJP workers, so we will want the BJP to win. Everyone will want Modi to become PM again. Modi becoming PM is necessary for the nation and society).” The poll watchdog found Singh’s remarks violative of the MCC and wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind.