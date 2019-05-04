Lok Sabha elections: Joining BJP, AAP legislator blames Kejriwal, ‘politics of appeasement’

Two days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged BJP was attempting to lure seven AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 10 crore each, party MLA Anil Bajpai joined the BJP Friday.

Bajpai, who represents Gandhi Nagar constituency, accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “misbehaviour” and listed AAP’s “politics of appeasement” as the reasons for him quitting the party. The latter is in line with BJP’s claim that the Kejriwal government enhanced allowance for Imams ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to garner Muslim votes.

Responding to the development, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was part of an “old strategy of the BJP to lure voters ahead of elections”.

“This week BJP miserably failed to gather crowds in the rallies of Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Delhi. This has pushed BJP to desperation. We exposed BJP in 2014 through a video sting operation in which their Delhi vice-president was offering Rs 5 crore to our Sangam Vihar MLA to switch sides to BJP,” Bharadwaj claimed.

Hours before joining the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju at the party’s Delhi headquarters, Bajpai alleged that “apart from Kejriwal, even the AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate used terms such as bewkoof against him”.

“Who has not been insulted by the CM? He calls people tuchha, bewkoof. Why will I be in a party which has no respect for its MLAs? The Lok Sabha in-charge calls MLAs fools. The party indulges in politics of appeasement,” Bajpai told The Indian Express.

The 62-year-old said the “BJP has an ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has some vision”. He claimed he had also opposed AAP’s overtures to the Congress for an alliance. Bajpai said he will now campaign for BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir.

Asked about Sisodia’s allegation that seven AAP MLAs have been offered Rs 10 crore each by the BJP to switch, Bajpai said: “They keep levelling allegations only to apologise later. Who will give me Rs 10 crore? You can carry out a survey in Gandhi Nagar. I still stay in a rented place and I will quit politics if the allegations are proven true.”

Reacting to his former colleague’s remarks on alliance, Bharadwaj pointed out that Bajpai had served Congress for 15 years before joining AAP. “Traders in Gandhi Nagar have faced sealing and sustained losses in business due to BJP’s central government and MCDs. By joining the BJP, he has not only deceived AAP but also cheated the trader community in Gandhi Nagar,” the Greater Kailash MLA said.

Delhi Assembly officials said there will not be any by-election in the seat as under Section 151A of Representation of People Act 1951, by-election cannot be held if the term of the Assembly is less than one year. Assembly polls are due in Delhi in less than a year.