JD(U)s Prashant Kishor unlikely to campaign in Bihar before April 11

JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor, who has been lying low in the party for a while, is not likely to campaign for the JD(U) in the early part of Lok Sabha elections because of “prescheduled commitments”.

Advertising

The JD(U) has kept Kishor in its list of 40-star campaigners, but he has reportedly told the party that he will not be available for the full campaign in Bihar. He has recently been busy with the campaign strategy of YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy and may also take up Shiv Sena’s assignment. Click here for more election news

In a tweet on Friday, Kishor said: “The NDA in Bihar has been contesting election with full strength under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The responsibility of election campaign and management from the JD(U) rests on the strong shoulders of the party’s senior and experienced leader R C P Singh. My responsibility in the early phase of my political innings is to learn and cooperate.”

The tweet did not go down well with several party leaders. A JD(U) leader said: “His tweet is an obvious dig at RCP Singh, who has recently taken on Kishor for his statement on not agreeing with Nitish on rejoining the NDA. Kishor had said that Nitish should have taken a fresh mandate.”

He added, “Kishor had tried to cut into Singh’s role by calling parallel meetings of party workers. It was only after Nitish asked him to concentrate on adding youth to the JD(U) that he felt marginalised.” Another JD(U) leader said that Kishor was miffed because he got “position but not power”.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express: “Kishor should be available for campaign after April 11. He has been busy with pre-scheduled engagements.”