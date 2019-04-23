How to Vote #India: Google doodle marks third phase of Lok Sabha polls

How to Vote #India Google Doodle: Google India on Tuesday dedicated a doodle to mark the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in which 116 Lok Sabha seats across 13 states and two union territories went to polls today.

The doodle has an inked finger, which when clicked, redirects to a page explaining the voting process for the 2019 general elections. The page also provides information on how to vote at polling booths, election schedule, how to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), candidate names and more.

A brief look at the voting process

A poll official will check the names of voters along with ID proof. The official will then ink your finger, give a slip and take your signature on Form 17A. After depositing the slip and showing your inked finger, you can then record your vote by pressing th button representing the candidate symbol on the EVM. A slip would then appear in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine with the candidate serial number, name and symbol. It will be visible for 7 seconds before it goes into the sealed VVPAT box. Refer to the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/ for more information.

Google Doodle had earlier featured the inked finger to mark phase 1 and 2 of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11 and April 18, respectively. On April 11, 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 18 states and 2 union territories went to polls and 95 constituencies across 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on April 18.