Lok Sabha elections: In Shiv Sena campaign videos, voters not worried about national issues

“Will there be rain this year? Will Namya’s buffalo get pregnant this year? Will the son-in-law come for Diwali? Will there be mobile coverage in the village square? Will (Donald) Trump come to our village?” asks a worried farmer. That is, a farmer in a Shiv Sena campaign video.

“You seem to be worried about local, global and national issues,” says the second farmer in the video. To which the first replies: “I am not worried about national issues as I am sending Shiv Sena tigers (MPs) to Delhi.”

The video, among a clutch of others with similar conversations, has been released by the Shiv Sena as part of its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

From Sunday, when the Sena also released a theme song ‘I Love Shiv Sena’ — the party has always opposed open demonstrations of love — the party’s social media unit has been busy sharing the videos with the common tagline ‘Forget all worries, and vote for the Shiv Sena’.

A Sena leader explained the theme song as a way to attract youngsters. “Besides, it depicts all communities and sections of the society.”

Another video shows two girls chatting at the Gateway of India and one of them asking if ‘Archi’ of Sairat fame will clear the Class XII exams, why Katappa killed Bahubali and who is India’s friend — Russia or America, among others. In yet another video, the questions are about Salman Khan’s marriage and the prospects of South and North Korea uniting. All videos have identical endings — no national worries because they are going to vote for Sena.

Sena leaders said the videos have been made by an internal team of the party. They were released after getting the go-ahead from party president Uddhav Thackeray.

“The people in the video have been selected randomly. The conversation between two people such as farmers in a village, women in chawls and girls at Gateway of India is an attempt to make it sound like real life conversations among the people,” said a Sena leader.

The leader added that another aim of the videos was to convey that Sena is present everywhere — as much in the villages of rural Maharashtra, as in the gullies of cities. “We have prepared many such videos that will be released regularly,” the leader said.