Lok Sabha elections: In poll season, Congress, BJP leaders switch sides

Several members of the BJP and Congress on Tuesday moved from one party to another, in what has become an all too common occurrence this election season.

The son of a BJP woman councillor and the husband of a BJP woman councillor in Kadodara Nagar Palika in Surat district who have been with the party for a long time, joined the Congress party on Tuesday along with their supporters, while 11 members of the Dabhoi Municipality, including its president, joined the BJP.

Of the 11 members, while three are independent, eight are from the Congress party including the Nagar Palika president Ansuya Vasava.

On Sunday, cabinet minister Ganpat Vasava’s personal Assistant Harish Vasava also left the BJP and joined the Congress party in Tapi district.

Former Kadodara Nagar Palika (NP) councilor Kanubhai Parmar, whose wife Champaben is presently an elected councillor of the BJP in Kadodara NP, and Rambhai Bharwad, former councilor of Kadodara NP, whose mother Punaben Raghubhai Bharwad is also presently an elected BJP councillor with Kadodara NP, joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate for Bardoli seat in Surat Tushar Chaudhary.

The 11 members of the Dabhoi Municipality joined the BJP in the presence of the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Dabhoi MLA Sailesh Mehta and Chhota Udepur MP Ramsinh Rathwa.

Dabhoi falls under the Chhota Udepur Parliamentary constituency was won by the Congress in the 2015 local Elections.

Those who joined the BJP include Ansuya Vasava, Raju Borbalav, Salim Ghanchi, Mukesh Shah, Naina Tadvi, MH Patel and Dakshaben Patel from the Congress and independent councillors Sunil Banker, Kalpesh Tadvi and Harsha Chauhan.

All the new members in the BJP were felicitated by Chief Minister Rupani on stage. All the members were elected to the Nagar Palika in the elections held in 2016.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kanubhai Parmar said, “We have spent over 20 years with the BJP and even during the last term I was a member in the Kadodara Nagar Palika but we were not given much importance in the party as there is lot of groupism. We finally decided to leave the party and join the Congress.”

Kadodara taluka Congress president Bhagwanbhai Padhiyar echoed what Parmar said and added, “In the coming days Kanubhai’s wife and Rambhai’s mother will also join the Congress party.”