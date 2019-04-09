Lok Sabha elections: In Maharshtra’s Wardha, OBC communities hold the key

In Lok Sabha constituency of Wardha, local issues have taken a backseat in an engrossing contest between representatives of influential OBC communities.

Sitting BJP MP Ramdas Tadas, who belongs to the Teli community, has angered members of the Kunbi community with alleged insensitive remarks during a community convention in the city earlier this year. Congress’ Charulata Tokas hopes to benefit from this.

The seat was held by the Congress for most of the last 60 years with its legislators having included stalwarts like Datta Meghe and Prabha Rau, with her daughter Tokas now looking to emulate her 1999 victory.

“The Kunbis have rallied around Tokas but that doesn’t mean she will get all their votes. We also have to consider that Shailesh Agrawal of the BSP will pull a lot of Dalit and Muslim voters away from her,” said Dr Vijay R Bobde, principal and political science professor at Yeshwant Mahavidyalaya at Seloo, Wardha.

In the 2014 polls, Tadas had defeated Sagar Meghe, the son of Datta Meghe, by over 2 lakh votes. Cut to 2019, and Datta Meghe and Sameer Meghe, an MLA from Hingna in Nagpur, are both Tadas’ party colleagues.

What’s working in Tadas’ favour is his interaction with the people. “He goes everywhere, he is seen everywhere and he also spent a lot of money from his MPLAD funds. But not much development has happened in the area,” said Bobde.

Tadas is also fresh from the controversy of allegedly admitting to a Hindi news channel of planning to spend Rs 25 crore for his election campaign, including Rs 4 crore to prop up dummy candidates. Local residents, however, feel that their MP was duped into making the alleged admissions in the sting operation.

In the villages, however, there is discontent against the government, with four farmers having committed suicide in the last two weeks. In the cotton growing belt of Hingnaghat Assembly constituency, farmers are unhappy over the lack of farm loans.

Among poor voters, there is also anger among beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides free LPG gas connections to families living below the poverty line. “These families did not realise that they would have to pay for the gas connections from the second month. When they went to ration shops to buy kerosene, they were shocked to find that their names had been struck off the subsidy list. These families are now wondering whether to go back to using firewood as fuel,” said Dr R H Ramteke, who teaches political science at Vidya Vikas College of Arts, Science and Commerce at Samudrapura in Wardha.

Among students at many of Wardha’s colleges and universities, there is also disillusionment at the lack of job opportunities. “Young voters did not get the employment promised during the last elections. Both government and private recruitment are currently shut. The BJP may not get as much support from the youth as in 2014,” Ramteke said.