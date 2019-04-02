In bid to contest polls, Hardik Patel moves Supreme Court against Gujarat HC ruling

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Monday approached the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the Gujarat High Court order upholding his conviction in a 2015 rioting case, so as to enable him to contest the upcoming polls.

Advertising

His lawyers are likely to mention the matter before the Chief Justice of India and seek an urgent hearing.

Patel joined the Congress on March 12 and had reportedly been preparing to contest from the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat. April 4 is the last date for filing nominations for the same, but the high court upholding the conviction spoiled his plans.

Gujarat votes on April 23.

In July 2018, a sessions court in Visnagar in Mehsana district found Patel guilty in the case of rioting and arson during the Patidar quota agitation and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment.

On appeal, the high court on march suspended the sentence. However, it did not suspend the conviction and said that was possible only in exceptional cases.

Opposing his plea, the state had told the high court that there were as may as 17 FIRs, including two sedition complaints, against Patel.

Challenging the high court order, Patel said in his appeal before the Supreme Court that suspension of his conviction would not cause any prejudice as his sentence already stands suspended.

Patel claimed he would suffer “irreparable loss” if the conviction was not stayed as he would not be able to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader contended that “it was argued at length before the High Court that there is no legal evidence against the petitioner for conviction and the conviction is based upon hearsay evidence but the same was ignored”.