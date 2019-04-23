In Bengal, Opposition says Central forces key player as five seats vote today

Even as the special election observer for West Bengal, Ajoy V Nayak, has compared the ground situation in the state with that of Bihar 15 years ago, and 92 per cent booths in the five seats going to the polls on Tuesday will be overseen by central forces, the talk in many areas of these constituencies revolves primarily around last year’s Panchayat elections — and the threats and violence before, and during, those polls.

Memories of those allegedly “botched” elections fresh in public memory, when the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 33 per cent of the seats uncontested, central armed police forces (CAPFs) may be the most talked-about political player in West Bengal elections this year.

Trinamool leaders rubbish the allegations. On the deployment of forces, senior TMC leader Madan Mitra has said, “Central forces may be with the BJP but people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee.”

But ever since it was announced that 350 companies of CAPFs will be posted in the state, BJP candidates are making it a point to talk about that. On Friday, when BJP candidate Babul Supriyo was campaigning in Jemua, in his Lok Sabha constituency Asansol, one theme that kept coming back in his interactions with local residents were the central forces. He spoke about his own work and the Narendra Modi government, but more than anything else, he kept repeating: “Please do not worry, there will be central forces in 108 of 100 booths (to reassure villagers that they need not worry). Cast your vote early to ensure that nobody but you casts it.”

It’s a vestige of the Left front era, when Opposition parties – then comprising primarily the Congress, and subsequently the TMC – had coined the slogan: “Sokal sokal vote din, nijer vote nije din (vote early, cast your vote yourself).”

As Supriyo drove on, making short pit stops, people came and told him about fresh attacks, allegedly by TMC workers. The MP assured them that he would visit the injured in hospital at night.

Ramprasad Das, the BJP candidate in Bolpur, said, “People still have stark memories of those 10 days for filing of nomination, when Trinamool goons camped in front of the (local BJP) office, drinking, eating and not letting anyone enter.”

Explained Little change in the charges West Bengal is no stranger to poll violence and allegations of booth capturing. For decades, the challenger — including the Trinamool Congress before 2011 — alleged that their votes had been “stolen”. The Trinamool is now on the other side of the fence, facing the allegations. While advent of technology has not done much to stop the allegations and counter-allegations, now, when it is difficult to do large-scale rigging without the connivance of polling officers, allegations of the administration’s complicity surface more often.

Even the police, Das alleged are complicit: “Every day (in the ongoing polls), I get permission to campaign for just about half a day.”

Defeated in the walls and flags race, the BJP, faced with the might of Trinamool’s Anubrata Mondal in the twin seats of Birbhum and Bolpur, is even struggling to find a ground for Prime Minister Modi’s rally on April 24.

Mondal dismissed the allegations. “They do not have any organisation here. They won’t even be able to have men in all the booths, and I am worried because people will blame me,” he told The Indian Express in his office in Bolpur.

When The Indian Express reached Jagtai, a backward and poor village of beedi workers in Jangipur constituency, many people said central forces had not done “route march yet”. Sudip Singha, a BJP worker in Jagtai, said they have learnt the importance of that exercise the hard way. He had filed nomination for election to the local panchayat last year, when, “in the dead of night, armed TMC men came to my house and threatened me with dire consequences. I had to withdraw,” he alleged.

Mujibur Rahman, who runs a small tea stall in Berhampore’s Jibanti, maintained, “The panchayat here belongs to the TMC. That’s because there were no elections. Had elections taken place, the Congress would have won.”

Binayak Chatterjee, who works in a local beedi factory in Jangipur, said, “The BJP is strong here…if elections happen.”

The Election Commission on Monday transferred seven police officers, out of which three are from two of the five constituencies that are going to polls Tuesday.