Lok Sabha elections: ‘Imagine if Tom Cruise comes to campaign…’

The glow still lingers in Sheikh Shahnawaz’s eyes. “Imagine if Tom Cruise comes to campaign. Would you miss the chance to see him?… For us, to see Bangladeshi film stars is like seeing Tom Cruise.”

Advertising

This time, the 25-year-old ‘toto-driver (a battery-powered three-wheeler)’ in Malda town, had come close to striking gold. Till the BJP complained, leading to Bangladeshi stars Ferdous Ahmed and Gazi Abdun Noor being sent home, after their work visas were cancelled for campaigning for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Trinamool had been planning to use Ahmed and Noor in districts such as North Dinajpur and North 24 Parganas along the Bangladesh border. These areas are dominated by Bengali-speaking Muslims, who are huge fans of Ahmed and Noor.

On April 15, Ahmed’s rallies for Trinamool Raiganj candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal, in Karandighi and Chakulia, had drawn huge crowds. People had lined up along the roads to catch a glimpse of Ahmed, accompanied by Bengali actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush. Raiganj voted on April 18.

Advertising

While the Trinamool was the first to start giving tickets to film stars in West Bengal — five are contesting on party ticket this time too — reaching across the border is a first for the party.

Both Ahmed and Noor are known names in Bengal. Ahmed has been acting in Indian Bengali films since 1998, and won the National Award for Hotat Brishti, directed by Basu Chatterjee. His Bangladeshi films have ardent viewership through YouTube and DVDs. Noor, who campaigned for Trinamool Dum Dum candidate Sougata Roy, is known for his tele-serial Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni, based on the life of a liberal-minded queen of 19th-century Bengal. Dum Dum will vote in the final phase on May 19.

Over the years, actors from West Bengal too have starred in films across the border, including Trinamool Basirhat candidate Nusrat Jahan. Tollywood stars, including BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, have acted in a number of Indo-Bangla joint productions and are equally famous in Bangladesh.

The BJP, whose main plank is the Trinamool’s alleged appeasement politics towards Muslims, says the party getting Bangladeshi stars for campaigning is further proof of that. “No wonder Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not act against Bangla-deshi infiltrators,” says West Bengal BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

A Trinamool leader, who does not wish to be named, however, says getting Bangladeshi stars only “highlighted the all-inclusiveness” of the party. “The actors would not have campaigned for long anyway. It was a courtesy visit as they share good relations with Bengali film stars,” he says.

Back in Malda, the fact that the matter reached all the way up to the Union Home Ministry, which cancelled the stars’ visas, is incomprehensible to the fans.

“The Trinamool is all about entertainment. Party meetings are star-studded affairs. There are party leaders who sing at party programmes. Is there any other party which gives so much entertainment?” says Shanawaz.

Among Hollywood film stars, the 25-year-old adds, Tom Cruise is the most popular among his friends for his Mission Impossible films and Top Gun. Not that they discriminate much. “We are happy as long as we get to see film stars,” he smiles.