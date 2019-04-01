Hingoli: Not 1, but 6 Subhash Wankhedes in fray

When Subhash Bapurao Wankhede of the Shiv Sena lost to Congress’s Rajeev Satav in the 2014 general election, he polled only 1,632 votes fewer than Satav. Interestingly, there was also a Raghoji Satav in the fray.

Subhash Wankhede also polled 6,284 votes — but this candidate’s middle name was Nagorao. Yet another Subhash Wankhede polled 6,157 votes.

This time, there are six candidates in Hingoli by the name of Subhash Wankhede, including the losing 2014 Sena candidate, now contesting on a Congress ticket. They all have different middle names — Subhash Nagorao Wankhede of the Hum Bharatiya Party, Subhash Parasram Wankhede of the Bahujan Maha Party and Independents Subhash Kashiba Wankhede, Subhash Maroti Wankhede and Subhash Vithal Wankhede.

Meanwhile, changing times call for new age symbols and small parties and Independents are being allotted symbols many generations advanced than cycles and rail engines. An independent in Nanded will contest on the symbol of a CCTV camera, another has been allotted a pen drive as a symbol.