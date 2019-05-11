One eye on LS, other on state, Hoodas hold show of strength

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Congress at a rally in Rohtak, barely 30 km away former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and son Deepender Hooda, the sitting MP from Rohtak, held a massive show of strength at the wholesale grain market in Gohana, Sonipat, on Friday.

Haryana’s 10 seats go to the polls on Sunday.

Hooda Senior used the occasion to slam the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of “cheating people with false promises”. Deepender made an emotional appeal, seeking votes in the name of “constructive politics”, and not “divisive politics”.

The father-son duo campaigned for each other from the same stage. While Hooda is contesting from Sonipat, Deepender is trying to win a fourth successive election from Rohtak constituency.

Telling the people that his aim is the Vidhan Sabha polls, due in October this year, Hooda said, “You do one thing. You elect me and Deepender; send us to Parliament. I assure you that I will form your government in Haryana in October.”

He said, “In 2014, the BJP had made tall promises. One of them was that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in people’s bank accounts. Jiske 15 lakh aaye ho, uska farz banta hai BJP ko vote de; aur jiske na aaye ho, uska dharm banta hai humko vote de (those who got Rs 15 lakh, it is their duty to vote for BJP. Those who did receive the amount should vote for us).”

Stating that the BJP’s election machinery in the state has set its sight on these two seats, the former chief minister said, “Each BJP leader (in Haryana) is bothered only about winning Rohtak and Sonipat. These two Parliamentary seats are the BJP’s top targets. I am told that whenever BJP leaders hold internal meetings, Rohtak and Sonipat are the constituencies they discuss the most.”

In an apparent reference to several criminal cases registered against him on charges of corruption by the BJP government in Haryana, he said, “For the last five years, several attempts have been made to silence me. But I would like to tell the BJP that I am the son of a freedom fighter, and I will not remain silent against atrocities.”

The BJP has called Hooda a “conspirator who burnt Haryana” and pitched him as a “leader of a particular community”. The ruling party had on several occasions accused the Congress and Hooda of stoking violence during the Jat reservation agitation in February 2016.

Reacting to these accusations, Hooda said, “The BJP has made false allegations against me. I promise you, when our government comes to power, people responsible for the violence…I will bring them out of their graves and get them punished.”

Earlier, Deepender said, “People say they will ensure my victory from Rohtak with a huge margin. I am also told that

Hooda-ji will win in Sonipat with an even bigger margin than Rohtak…. The BJP wants to demolish the Congress, but that is not in our thought process. We do not want to demolish anyone – we have our own goals, a constructive approach, a vision, and we talk of development.”