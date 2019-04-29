Haryana: CM’s acolyte takes on former Assembly Speaker in Karnal

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s acolyte Sanjay Bhatia is taking on senior Congress leader and former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma in the battle for Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

A resident of Panipat, Bhatia, 51, is general secretary of BJP’s Haryana unit. As BJP candidate, Bhatia had earlier contested Assembly elections from Panipat city in 2005 and 2009 but lost both poll battles.

Taking advantage of early announcement of candidates by the saffron party, Bhatia has already campaigned in many parts of the constituency. In political circles, it is said that he is the “blue-eyed boy” of the CM.

Apart from being Khattar’s hometown, Karnal is also his Assembly constituency. In the 2014 Assembly polls, BJP had won eight of total nine Assembly constituencies which fall in the Karnal Lok Sabha segment. Amid the Modi wave in 2014, BJP’s Ashwini Chopra had won the Karnal Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress’s Arvind Sharma by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes. Arvind Sharma, who recently joined BJP, is now taking on Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak.

Congress candidate from Karnal, Kuldeep Sharma’s father Chiranji Lal Sharma had represented this constituency in Lok Sabha four times. Kuldeep himself is MLA from Gannaur Assembly constituency which falls in Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency from where former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is a Congress candidate.

Caste equations

A political analyst from Karnal, Dr Ramjilal believes that caste equations will play important role in the constituency, which is dominated by Punjabi community. A commerce graduate from Panipat’s IB College, Sanjay Bhatia is from the Punjabi community. Apart from Punjabis, BJP may hope for a bigger chunk of votes from Rajput community. Scheduled Castes, Jats, Brahmins Rors and Sainis also have significant presence in the constituency.

Kuldeep Sharma may hope for the support of his Brahmin community, which has sizeable number of voters in the constituency. “As a young man Kuldeep used to be very active during elections contested by his father Chiranji Lal. He has been consistently in touch with his community members,” Ramjilal, former principal of the local Dyal Singh College, told The Indian Express. Congress supporters believe that Bhupinder Singh Hooda may try to woo Jats for his close associate Kuldeep Sharma in Karnal.

Modi factor

On the other hand, BJP supporters feel that the ‘Modi factor’ will help Sanjay Bhatia in the election. “More than 15 persons will look after each polling booth which shows our strong organisational networking in the constituency,” said Advocate Ved Pal, general secretary, Haryana BJP.

The INLD has fielded local party leader Dharambir Padha, a Jat community member, while the Aam Aadmi Party — which has an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala in Haryana — has chosen advocate Krishan Aggarwal as party nominee for Karnal seat.

Speaking to this newspaper, Kuldeep Sharma said, “My biggest strength is connection with the people of the constituency. I have already proved my capabilities as a legislator and Assembly Speaker and the people want to see the same in Parliament now by voting for me.”