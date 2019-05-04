Hans Raj Hans hits back: If someone goes to dargah, will he become Muslim?

BJP’s North West Delhi candidate responds to claims made by his political rivals.

How would you respond to AAP’s claims that you have converted to Islam and can’t contest from a reserved seat?

He (Arvind Kejriwal) is an expert in spreading fake news. Unfortunately, even media publishes such allegations without cross-checking. I have a passport, the world knows me. Had I converted to Islam, there would have been a series of procedures like sunnat. My passport name would have changed. There would have been kohram. If someone goes to the dargah of Nizamuddin Auliya wearing a skull cap, will he become Muslim? Kejriwal is insulting the entire Valmiki community by levelling such frivolous allegations. He is a habitual liar who has mastered the art of apologising later… he is sensing a defeat so he has instructed his partymen to spread confusion about me.

Do you feel the allegation has communal overtones?

Yes, and then they dub the BJP as communal. What have you got to do with someone’s religion? We should rather talk about the nature of a person, whether his character has blemishes or not. The AAP is desperate, its MLAs and MPs are deserting it.

There is also a video AAP is circulating.

In the video, I am praising Sufi Pir Tahir ul Qadri. It was his birthday and he had requested me to send a video clip. How does praising him or saying I am impressed by him make me a Muslim? In that case, if a Muslim praises a Hindu saint, does that make him a Hindu?

Will you take legal action?

Yes, the papers are ready. But I am giving him (Kejriwal) time to apologise.

The AAP has branded you as an outsider. Are you finding it difficult to shed the tag?

I have a house in Rohini and I keep performing in Delhi. Have I come from Italy? The Delhi CM originally hails from Haryana. Why doesn’t he stay in Haryana and contest polls there? In any case, I am a dehati and have established a great connection with villagers of North West Delhi.

Did BJP let you choose the seat?

I have been associated with BJP for two years now. It is a party where you have to work selflessly and one has to accept wherever the party deputes you.

What is the central theme of your campaign?

The campaign theme is my hero, (PM Narendra) Modi ji. I mainly speak about national security. We will survive only when the country survives. The way Masood Azhar has been designated a global terrorist, the way China was convinced, these are important achievements. Also, the way he responded to Pakistan and got Abhinandan back. There’s no one with guts like him.

Will celebrities campaign for you?

Party president Amit Shah will. Daler Mehendi, a relative, and singers Mika Singh and Sapna Choudhury too will campaign.