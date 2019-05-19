Gurdwara visit, volleyball, meet with party workers: how Punjab candidates spent the day

From visiting Golden Temple and other religious places to spending time with their family members to playing volley ball, candidates of various political parties spent Saturday, a day before Punjab votes to elects its 13 Lok Sabha members, in their own way.

With the campaign coming to a close Friday evening, some candidates decided to enjoy a day off even as others, not wanting to take any chance, spent the day firming up their booth management.

Former deputy Chief Minister and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, started his morning by paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar with his union minister wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal and their children. Sukhbir is contesting from Ferozepur and his wife is contesting from Bathinda.

Congress candidate from Sangrur, Kewal Singh Dhillon spent the day with his family. He uploaded his photographs with wife and grandchildren on his Facebook page. He also visited a gurdwara to pay obeisance and pray for victory.

His opponent and AAP MP Bhagwant Mann played volleyball outside his residence in Sangrur. Mann, starts his day by playing volley ball in the ground next to his residence. He has put up a net in the ground and plays volley ball with his security guards and others every morning. Since the hectic campaigning came to an end, he kept himself busy in volley-ball.

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, Patiala MP, spent half of the day resting as he spent the previous night sitting on a dharna against storing of liquor by a rice sheller owner. He sat on a dharna alongwith SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra and forced the police administration to swing into action early in the morning and confiscate liquor bottles. Later, in the afternoon both Rakhra and Gandhi addressed separate press conferences and demanded action in the case.

For Gurdaspur MP and Congress candidate Sunil Kumar Jakhar, it was a day spent meeting with his workers, to strengthen the booth management. He visited a few workers’ homes, went through the markets quietly in his vehicle and then called up a number of booths in-charge.

Perneet Kaur, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s wife, stayed at her New Moti Bagh Palace, where a few religious leaders presented her with flowers, rosary beads and other materials. She also met a few party workers at her residence only.

Congress’s Bathinda candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he spent the day visiting a famous gurdwara in Bathinda and later spent a few hours with his electorate at a tea shop. He and wife Amrita Warring met party workers from all nine Assembly segments. “I am going to spend the night at Lambi, former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s Assembly segment,” he said.

Manish Tewari, former union minister and Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib spent the day strengthening his booth management. He held meetings at his residence and gave tips to ensure that his booth management had no bumps.

Several candidates like Bhagwant Mann, with an eye on hot weather tomorrow, asked party volunteers to set up chabeels so that there is no dearth of drinking water.