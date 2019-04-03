Gujarat: Six-time MP Mohan Delkar who resigned from Congress last week files nomination as independent candidate

Mohan Delkar, who resigned as president of the territorial Congress unit of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and from the party last week, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the union territory on Tuesday.

The six-time Member of Parliament from DNH held a road show from his residence, covering a kilometre up to the Collectorate in Silvassa. The rally saw thousands of tribal people and performers playing folk music, and the crowd cheering for their leader.

The Congress party has not yet declared its candidate for DNH, whereas the BJP has given the ticket to sitting MP Natu Patel, who is also a tribal.

Delkar, accompanied by his wife Kalaben and friends Dr P P Chauhan and Indrajeet Parmar, arrived at the Collector’s office and filed his nomination at 12.30 pm.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Mohan Delkar said, “I have filed (the nomination) as an independent candidate for DNH seat today. It is my supporters who suggested that I contest as independent candidate and not from any political party.” Click here for more election news

He added, “As an elected representative from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, I will work in the direction of employment of youths, the tribals’ forest land issues. The development of DNH has stopped and industries are shifting to other states. I will work to boost the industries and work on their issues to prevent them from moving away from our place.”

Asked why he was contesting as an independent candidate, Delkar said, “I don’t want to work under the bondage of any political party. So I have decided to contest as independent candidate. I can raise the issues of my constituency in Parliament and with the government strongly and work for the development of my DNH.”