Gujarat: Ex-Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki declares Rs 7.5 cr assets

Former Union Minister of State and Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki filed his nomination from Anand in Gujarat on Wednesday and declared total assets worth Rs 7.5 crore as against Rs 5.6 crore declared in 2014.

In his affidavit, Solanki has declared movable property including cash, various bank accounts, bonds, debentures, shares, vehicles and gold worth over Rs 1.41 crore. His wife, Reshma too, has cash of Rs 16.75 lakh as well as USD 79,706.

Solanki held a grand road show in Anand before filing his nomination on Wednesday. His road show had several stops including at two temples.

Before his road show, Solanki visited a dargah and also paid obeisance at the statues of Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.