Guarding EVMs in Pune 24×7: 3-ring security, 150 staff

Days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar raised doubts about electronic voting machines (EVMs) being “manipulated”, the district election office has made it clear that the EVMs in Pune are “safe, secure and impossible to be tampered with”.

Earlier this week, in an interview to a Marathi TV channel, Pawar had said, “When ministers like Chandrakant Patil claim with such confidence that the BJP will win seats like Baramati and Madha, it raises doubts among people as to whether EVMs have been manipulated… While I have heard discussions to this effect, I have no authentic information.”

Senior NCP leader and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from Baramati — a seat won by the Pawar family for decades — against BJP’s Kanchan Kul. Since Madha was carved out in 2008, it has been won by the NCP twice, with Pawar himself contesting from the constituency in 2009. This year, NCP has fielded sugar baron Sanjay Shinde against BJP candidate Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, who is a former Congress leader.

The over 4,300 EVMs from Pune and Baramati Lok Sabha seats have been kept in the strongroom at the Food Corporation of India (FCI)godown at Koregaon Park in the city. Nearly 150 policemen and security personnel guard the EVMs round-the-clock.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, who is also the district election officer, on Saturday said three-layer security had been provided at the strongroom. “In the inner cordon, the security is provided by the CRPF, the middle cordon is looked after by the State Reserve Police Force and the outer cordon is secured by the local police,” he said.

“The EVMs are safe, secure and beyond anyone’s reach,” added Ram. “The three-tiered security is under the control of central forces, with the overall supervision by the district election Officer,” said Ram, adding, “The entire process of EVMs is open and transparent.”

Madan Bahadarpure, senior police inspector with Koregaon Park police, said even the power supply to the strongroom has been switched off to avoid the possibility of a fire. “There is no possibility of a fire breaking out due to a short-circuit. A Fire Brigade vehicle has been kept ready in case of any eventuality…,” he said, adding, “even a mouse can’t enter the strongroom.”

Two assistant police commissioners guard the FCI godown gate 24 X 7 and no one can enter the premises without their permission. As many as 94 CCTV cameras have been installed at the godown to monitor every moment.

“Those entering through the godown gate are videographed. There is no question of allowing anyone even in the vicinity of the strongroom,” said ACP Madhukar Yadav, adding that the security arrangement inside the FCI godown has been made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

The polling for Baramati and Pune Lok Sabha seats took place on April 23. The EVM machines reached the FCI godown at 4 am on April 24. They were stored in the strongroom in the presence of the district election officer, other election officials, election observers, senior police officials and representatives of political parties. “The machines were switched off and sealed after the polling and brought to the FCI godown. It took nearly 10 hours for them to be stored serially in the godown,” said senior PI Bhadarpure.

The counting of votes will take place at the FCI godown on May 23. “The machines will be switched only in the presence of election officials and representatives of the political parties,” said Bhadarpure.

The EVMs from Maval and Shirur constituencies, which are also part of Pune district, have been kept at Balewadi stadium. The election office said the same security system has been implemented at the stadium.

NCP leaders explain Pawar’s comment

“What our party chief meant was that there are doubts about the use of EVMs. There are doubts about manipulations during the entire election process… before they are used in polling till they are kept in so-called safe custody. Pawarsaheb said he has not studied this matter deeply, but he has information from different quarters about such a thing happening,” said NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade.

Kakade said Pawar was also referring to reports about manipulation of EVMs from Surat. “As a party, we also have doubts about manipulation or tampering of EVMs. Our party’s view is consistent with our party chief’s view,” he said.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said since ministers like Patil have never won any election, “are they (BJP) going to win elections by indulging in EVM scam?” “This is what our party chief was also hinting at. The kind of claim the BJP is making raises doubts as to whether they will win by indulging in EVM scam,” he said.

“Pawar’s statement on manipulation of EVMs reflects his fear of losing Baramati,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.