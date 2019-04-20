Giving time to Congress, AAP delays filing of three nominations

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday decided to postpone filing nominations by three of its candidates as a “final chance” for the Congress to come together for an alliance in the capital.

Advertising

The olive branch comes a day after leaders from both parties said they will contest separately as alliance talks had broken down. Delhi AICC in-charge P C Chacko had said that Congress would declare its candidates for all seven seats on Friday, but the list did not come out till evening.

AAP has already declared candidates on all seven seats. AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi, Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta and North West Delhi candidate Guggan Singh were set to file nominations till late Saturday.

“We have postponed the nomination process from Saturday to Monday to give one last chance to Congress to discuss the alliance once again,” Gopal Rai, the Delhi AAP chief, said.

Advertising

According to sources, a meeting was held between a few senior AAP and Congress leaders on Thursday night, where both parties decided to discuss the alliance issue afresh. While AAP has agreed to the 4-3 seat sharing formula in its favour in Delhi, it wants at least three out of 10 seats for the AAP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance in Haryana.

“During the discussion, Haryana was discussed again and while no promises have been made, Congress said it will take AAP’s proposal for three seats to its Haryana leadership. The discussion was about the AAP-JJP combine getting three out of ten seats, including Hisar from where JJP founder Dushyant Chautala will contest. According to sources, AAP said it will be “satisfied if they field a candidate only on one seat”.

AAP has tied up with JJP in Haryana already and announced on Thursday that it will contest from the Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad seats, while JJP will contest from the remaining seven seats. But JJP founder Dushyant Chautala has said several times that it will not form an alliance with Congress under any condition.

On whether the Congress would enter into an alliance with the AAP in Haryana and Punjab, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “I have already officially twice said that there is no discussion on alliance in Haryana and Punjab.”

In Delhi, AAP’s West Delhi candidate Balbir Jhakar filed his nomination Thursday but it was rejected as he had not submitted his income tax information with the affidavit. He had told The Indian Express on Thursday that he will file his nomination afresh on Monday.