Former Union minister Sukh Ram, grandson Aashray rejoin Congress

Former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram and his grandson Aashray Sharma, who had left the Congress ahead of the 2017 state polls in Himachal Pradesh, rejoined the party Monday. Confirming the development, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil was quoted as saying by PTI that the 91-year-old Sukh Ram and Aashray met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and rejoined the Congress.

A formal announcement will be made shortly at a press conference, Patil said.

Aashray is the son of Anil Sharma, who is a cabinet minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

Aashray is seeking to contest the upcoming polls from the Mandi parliamentary seat, and quit the BJP after the party renominated sitting MP Ramswaroop Sharma from the constituency.

The latest development has put Aashray’s father Anil in a spot, as he had joined the BJP before the last state assembly elections. Anil had been a part of Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government in the state from 2012-17. It’s not clear yet if he will quit the ruling party in the state and campaign for his son, or stay with the BJP.

When asked whether Aashray will be announced as the Congress candidate from Mandi, Patil said his name will be considered and a final decision will be made known on March 29. Mandi is the home district of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Aashray’s grandfather Sukh Ram wields considerable clout in the Mandi constituency from where he was elected as an MP thrice.